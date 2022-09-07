Mother Kombucha Earns B Corp Certification

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Mother Kombucha is thrilled to announce that they have earned B Corp Certification, joining a global movement of people using business as a force for good. The process for B Corp certification is rigorous – measuring and verifying impact across areas including the environment, employees, community and customers.

“While it has always been part of our internal fabric to operate with what we would describe as B Corp values, we are incredibly excited to officially join the B Corp community.” Said Tonya Donati, Founder and CEO. “Not only does it bake those commitments into our corporate structure, it also gives us a baseline to determine how we are going to continue to set goals and make improvements in how we operate with a focus on people, planet and prosperity. As our business grows, so does the opportunity and the responsibility to effect positive change and magnify our impact”.

About Mother Kombucha

Mother Kombucha, the fastest growing kombucha brewery in Florida, is based in beautiful St. Petersburg, FL. Mother offers eight craft-brewed bottled flavors and ten draft flavors, all of which are certified organic, vegan and kosher. Their second product line, Agua Bucha, is a kombucha powered sparkling water that makes the benefits of kombucha accessible to a wider audience through flavor profile, low sugar and low price point. Mother Kombucha is WBENC certified women-owned and is a Certified B Corporation. Mother Kombucha puts good back into the world by using regeneratively farmed organic fair trade teas, composting 100% of all food waste with local community gardens and offering workshops in home brewing to promote their belief that everyone should have access to kombucha.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good, transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are currently over 4000 Certified B Corporations in more than 70 countries and over 150 industries, united with the goal to redefine success in business.

https://motherkombucha.com

https://motherkombucha.com