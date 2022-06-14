MTN DEW + Casey’s Partner to Release New MTN DEW OVERDRIVE

After much anticipation, MTN DEW and Casey’s – the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S. – are joining forces to unveil a first-ever collaboration with the newest addition to the MTN DEW flavor line-up, MTN DEW OVERDRIVE.

Beginning this month, MTN DEW OVERDRIVE will be sold in 20 oz bottles and via fountain and will be available exclusively across the 16 states where Casey’s operates (more than 2,400 stores).

MTN DEW OVERDRIVE will be a new long-term flavor available at Casey’s and offers a charged, refreshing citrus punch flavor with hints of mango, raspberry, and lime – which pairs deliciously with Casey’s coveted pizza.

With a shared passion for the great outdoors, this perfect blend of light and juicy fruit flavors that is specially crafted by MTN DEW and Casey’s to keep adventure seekers feeling refreshed and recharged as they pursue endless outdoor activities this summer across the Heartland.

For More Information:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005191/en/ ; https://www.webcargo.net/l/1TcWpNz1pP/