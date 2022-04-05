Muddle and Mint Releases Line of Non-Carbonated Alcohol-Free Cocktails

Muddle and Mint is crafted for all lifestyles. And is now available on the go in non-carbonated cans. These products were conceived to fill a gap in the beverage market. Particularly for those evenings when you want to be social but don’t necessarily want booze, there are few products to drink on the go.

“Our customers are looking for premium, ready-to-drink alcohol-free options. Almost everyone has an occasion when they don’t drink alcohol,” says co-owner Hally Turner (she/her). “Few options provide an experience that feels like you can have an adult beverage to match the occasion. Our drinks are non-carbonated meaning customers can have a bar-like experience at an affordable price. Grab a can and you can take us anywhere you want an alcohol-free option.”

Muddle and Mint is a woman-founded and woman-owned company. They:

Offer three bold flavors–Grapefruit Rosemary, Green Tea Mint, and Hibiscus Sage

Launched ready-to-drink non-carbonated mocktails on the go in 8.4 oz cans

Won two gold medals from the Tonic & Mixer Masters Competition

8.4 oz cans offer ready-to-drink non-carbonated alcohol free cocktails. Each of the three flavors offer a bar-like drinking experience without the booze. Customers will appreciate the opportunity for an alcohol-free drinking option they can take with them anywhere.

Muddle and Mint flavors also come in 32 oz bottles. They make excellent mixers for those wanting a spirited cocktail. In fact, Grapefruit Rosemary and Hibiscus Sage just won gold medals at the international Tonic & Mixer Masters competition hosted by the Spirits Business.

About Muddle and Mint

Muddle and Mint believes in a life without compromise. The choices we make provide us with stories to share and memories to enjoy. Choosing to drink less shouldn’t mean choosing to enjoy less. Balance and responsibility should not come at the expense of celebration and sharing moments that matter. We want to hold onto the magic of everyday celebrations whether or not alcohol is included.

Our beverages are alcohol free, non-carbonated, and ready-to-drink offering flexible, inclusive drinking experiences. You can also use our drinks as mixers to explore new and exciting flavors. Our beverages make creating cocktails–with or without alcohol–simple and affordable for everyone. While we make beverages, we offer the opportunity for connection and community not despite but because of your story. As one customer put it “This means I can drink the same thing as my friends without feeling different.”

Muddle and Mint offers products at stores around the Twin Cities, on premise at select restaurants, and online at muddleandmint.com.

For More Information:

https://muddleandmint.com/