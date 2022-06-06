Mude Drinks Lands Distribution Deal With CVS Health

The Naked Collective (TNC), an Irish carbon neutral start up beverage company is excited to announce that its wellness-led beverage, Mude, is now available at select CVS stores across 392 locations in the United States. Made from all-natural plant-based ingredients, Mude is a new range of healthy, functional sparkling beverages crafted with botanicals and adaptogens, and brewed to refresh your mood.

With 64% of consumers being more focused on their health and 50% of consumers now actively seeking alternatives to alcohol, this proven new range of better-for-you drinks is the perfect mood refreshing option for any occasion.

“The Naked Collective was born out of a frustration over the lack of transparency from brands with lofty health claims. Through our knowledge of the brewing process and health-boosting formulations, we set out to develop beverages that are better for you and better for our planet,” said Niall Phelan, Co-Founder of The Naked Collective. “Partnering with a retailer like CVS, with such entrenchment with US consumers, is a milestone moment in our quest to bring a healthier lifestyle around the US and world.”

In addition to curating your mood, each drink is vegan, 100% plant-based, Non-GMO, certified Carbon Neutral, low in sugar with less than 6g per can, and only 40 calories. Grab Play as the easy transition between work and patio fun, or Chill to take the edge off after a long day, Sleep for a night of perfect R&R, or work when you need that extra kick to stay focused and in the zone.

Mude sets itself apart with its’ clean label & focus on high quality active healthy ingredients in products that are sustainably sourced and packaged. Mude variants include:

Mude Work – Natural Taste. Natural Focus. Crafted to help you focus and have mental clarity.

Mude Play – Natural Taste. Natural Energy. Crafted to give you a natural energy boost.

Mude Chill – Natural Taste. Natural Energy. Crafted to help you relax and unwind.

Mude Sleep – Natural Taste. Natural Dreams. Crafted to provide you with a restful sleep.

Mude joins CVS as a welcomed new member of its HealthHUB. CVS HealthHUB was created to provide access to local health care that touches millions of lives every day by offering everything from expanded health services and telehealth visits, to pharmacy support and thousands of wellness products. CVS HealthHUBs provide affordable, quality, health and wellness products and Mude is its newest addition, helping achieve its mission of creating a space where healthier happens together.

From California to Virginia, all four Mude variants are now available across select CVS stores, as well as other fine retailers including Erewhon, Lassens, and Tony’s Fresh Markets. Consumers can also purchase online at us.drinkmude.com and via Amazon at: Amazon US Mude Store.

About Mude



Mude is part of The Naked Collective, a carbon-neutral beverage wellness company, who aims to change the world one drink at a time. Mude is a range of sparkling, healthy functional plant-based beverages brewed to provide benefits for a consumer’s varying moods. Mude was born in Ireland, and now brewed locally in the US and sold in 4 countries with plans for continued growth & expansion.

For More Information:

https://thenakedcollective.com/en-us/