New Products: Summer Seasonals, Pride Promotions and Fresh Twists on Lemonade

The summer heat has already hit much of the U.S. and brands are meeting the weather shift with a variety of new beach-friendly flavor extensions, including lemonade-inspired offerings from Monster Energy and Sunwink, seasonal sparkling drinks from Levia and Waterloo, and Pride Month bottles from Pressed.

Chamberlain Coffee

Social media influencer Emma Chamberlain’s organic coffee brand Chamberlain Coffee is continuing to expand with the release of its first-ever flavored coffee blends, starting with Fluffy Lamb Vanilla, a medium-roast blend with a creamy body that highlights Madagascar vanilla and roasted nuts. The company has also introduced Witty Fox Hazelnut, kissed with notes of toasted hazelnut, spice and apple pie. Fluffy Lamb Vanilla and Witty Fox Hazelnut blends are both available now in ground and whole bean varieties for $16 per 12 oz. bag.

Jelly Belly

Known for its willingness to experiment in flavor on its flagship jelly beans, Jelly Belly is bringing that ethos to its sparkling water line with its latest offering: Chocolate. The zero calorie beverage will debut at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago next week and will retail for $1.79 to $2.99 per single-serve 16 oz. can and $4.99 to $7.99 per 8-pack depending on the retailer.

Karma Water

Karma Water, the nutrient-enhanced water maker known for its patented Push Cap which allows consumers to infuse functional ingredients immediately before drinking, is introducing a new flavor to its probiotic wellness water line, Watermelon Wild Berry. The new variety is available on Amazon.

Levia

Massachusetts-based cannabis seltzer maker Levia announced a limited edition summer Dragon Fruit flavor. The drink features a sativa cannabis blend to boost energy and the cans feature original artwork from local illustrator Dean McKeever.

Milkboy

Milkboy Swiss Chocolates will launch its new Swiss Chocolate Drink mix at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York next month. The powdered cocoa drink will retail for $9.95 per 1 pound tub. The mix is recommended for use with hot or cold milk to create a Swiss hot chocolate or chocolate milk at home.

Monster Energy

Monster is going down under for Aussie Style Lemonade, the latest addition to its Juice Monster energy drinks. Rolling out to convenience and grocery stores nationwide this month, this “twist on classic lemonade” is made with real juice and “Monster’s unique energy blend,” the company said.

Pressed

Juice brand Pressed will show its support for the LGBTQ community with limited edition Pride bottles, designed by artists Ashley Lukashevsky and Loveis Wise. Available through the month of June, a portion of the proceeds from all three Pride labels – which will be added to Pressed’s Citrus 2, Greens 3 and Strawberry Orange Mango Smoothie drinks – will be donated to nonprofit LYRIC (Lavender Youth Recreation and Information Center) locations in San Francisco, New York, Texas and the Pacific Northwest.

Sound Sparkling

Sparkling water maker Sound has launched a Rose, Lime & Hibiscus flavor in 12 oz. cans, the company announced this week. The new flavor is intended as a refreshed take on its glass bottle Rose Tea, which will be discontinued this year.

Sunshine Beverages

North Carolina-based Sunshine Beverages is expanding its sparkling energy drink line with Tropical Pineapple. The refreshing flavor includes electrolytes, Vitamins A, C, D and E, and 70 mg of organic caffeine per 12 oz. can. The drinks will retail for $2.49 per unit or $29.99 for a 12-pack and will also sell online via Amazon.

Sunwink

Botanical beverage maker Sunwink is introducing its twist on a lemonade with its new Digestion Lemon Tonic. The better-for-you drink features “vibrant hints of pineapple” and is made with herbal ingredients to aid gut health. The non-GMO beverage contains 60 calories, no artificial sweeteners and will retail for $48 for a 12-pack.

Waterloo

Texas-based flavored sparkling water brand Waterloo is offering up Passion Fruit as the latest LTO release, along with the return of Summer Berry SKU. The two seasonal flavors are rolling out in grocery stores now nationwide.