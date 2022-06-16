NextDay Launches New Formula to Aid Hangover Recovery and Productivity

Wellness and recovery brand, NextDay has launched its new and improved formula available in-stores and online. NextDay Original is packed with electrolytes, vitamins like B6, C, D, E, zinc, magnesium, and caffeine as well as all-star recovery agent, DHM to help with recovery downtime. This new formula with FDA-certified ingredients helps consumers regain focus, boosts energy, and aids with rehydration after a long night out.

“We want our consumers to feel their best and live life to the fullest,” says Co-Founder Solomon Mangham. “Our goal is to provide them with a beverage made of high quality ingredients with an amazing and refreshing taste. NextDay is backed by innovation and science, we source only the best so that you can feel great while having fun.”

On top of ingredients chosen to improve general well-being, reduce nausea, and increase energy, NextDay Original includes Dihydromyricetin (DHM), the extract of a Japanese Raisin Tree (Hovenia dulcis), which the National Institute of Health researched and found statistically significant evidence for it improving symptoms of hangovers.

NextDay launched in July of 2021 and has sold over 15,000 cans to date. The refreshing 6.8 fl oz, low calorie cans are made with over 24 all-natural ingredients that help alleviate the symptoms of hangovers and provide a pick-me-up without jitters or crash. The product can be delivered locally within 30 minutes in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, DC, and Philadelphia and can be found in local liquor stores in the DC-metropolitan area and online via getanextday.com and Amazon. For a limited time, use code NextDayV2 for $10 dollars off any pack until June 30, 2022, please visit getanextday.com. Catch us all summer around the East Coast.

About NextDay

NextDay is the leading provider of all-natural productivity and recovery products. NextDay was built to help address the core issues of hangover so customers enjoy long nights out and still get things done the next day. NextDay is available in stores across the DC-metropolitan area and available online for shipping nationwide. The business was founded in 2020 by Solomon Mangham and Leigh Phillips and is headquartered in Washington D.C. For more information, visit GetANextDay.com.

For More Information:

https://getanextday.com/