NFL’s Justin Fields and NBA’s Austin Reaves Join OWYN in Matching Donation to Support Food Allergy Non-Profit FARE

To support the lifesaving food allergy research and education by FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the nation’s leading non-profit engaged in food allergy research, education and advocacy, OWYN (stands for Only What You Need), the No. 1 vegan protein shake brand, announces a matching donation of $100,000 in collaboration with brand partners Chicago Bears quarterback, Justin Fields and L.A. Lakers’ Austin Reaves to FARE’s Future Starts Now campaign.

The campaign, launched on Giving Tuesday, is FARE’s largest fundraising initiative of the year, with the goal of raising $1 million by year’s end. These funds impact FARE’s critical initiatives that transform the future of food allergy.

Fields explains, “When I made the switch to a plant based lifestyle, some food intolerances and how I felt after eating/drinking certain things definitely opened up my eyes. I want to show my full support and understand how crucial FARE’s mission is for the entire food allergy community. OWYN has been a great partner and being an officially approved FARE product made this choice of donation for me an easy choice.”

Reaves adds, “I’ve seen the impact that severe food allergies have on both kids and adults, and it’s scary. When OWYN presented the idea of donating to FARE alongside them, I couldn’t think of any better cause to donate. I hope that the masses can see this match program and we can get the donation number even higher.”

Food allergy has become more common in recent decades, with emergency treatment of anaphylactic reactions to food increasing 377% between 2007 and 2016. This makes FARE’s efforts with food allergy even more important.

“We are excited that OWYN recognizes the importance of this campaign to the food allergy community,” said Sung Poblete, RN, PhD and CEO of FARE. “Every dollar raised with the help of OWYN, Justin Fields and Austin Reaves supports our vibrant research, education and advocacy efforts and brings us one step closer to meeting our dream of eradicating food allergies.”

As a longtime partner and the first brand to be recognized by FARE, OWYN is on a personal mission to create allergen-friendly options–and recognizes the need to develop new treatments that will help more than 85 million Americans who suffer from life threatening allergies. The brand, in collaboration with Fields and Reaves, will match all donations to the campaign, up to $100,000.

“For us, this is personal,” says Mark Olivieri, CEO, OWYN. “Several of our team members and their family members live with life threatening food allergies. They join the 1/3 of US Households managing a severe food allergy or sensitivity. It is inevitable that we must evolve our food system to provide safe options. It is our mission to evolve retail grocery to include free-from the top 9, allergen-friendly shopping destinations in grocery stores across the US.”

“The OWYN assortment allows us to better cater to our customer needs,” says Sherita J. Scott, HBC Merchandising at Kroger. “As we continue to grow our allergen-friendly and plant-based offerings at Kroger, we are thrilled at the success of the OWYN brand.”

About OWYN

OWYN is the leading plant-based, vegan protein shake brand that is free of the top 9 allergens including dairy, gluten, soy, egg, peanuts, tree-nuts, sesame, fish or shellfish. Taking it a step further, OWYN is the only brand that third-party tests every ingredient individually for allergens before it’s made into the finished product, and also tests the final finished product. Read more about the process here.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the nation’s leading non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE’s innovative education, advocacy and research initiatives transform the future of food allergy through new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease.

For More Information:

https://www.foodallergy.org/donate