Nirvana Water Sciences Enters Into Strategic Partnership With SCS

Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. (“Nirvana”) has entered into a strategic partnership with SCS and will leverage SCS’s marketing intelligence to support its fully integrated marketing initiatives for 2022.

“Nirvana Water Sciences has developed a category defining science-infused functional water product line. As a result, it requires an agency of record that is best in class. We have found that with SCS,” relates Christopher Williams, Nirvana’s Director of Sports Partnerships & Digital Media. “SCS’s proven capabilities in performance analytics, digital marketing, and technology are uniquely suited to support our digitally driven marketing strategy, which will showcase the remarkable muscle wellness benefits of our HMB infused spring water product line.”

Nirvana HMB, Nirvana’s signature spring water, is infused with myHMB Clear, a water-soluble form of β-hydroxy β-methylbutyrate (“HMB”). This patent protected formulation is licensed exclusively to Nirvana. Two decades of scientific research and over 90 clinical studies provide clear evidence that HMB boosts muscle performance, reduces muscle recovery time and slows muscle degradation.

SCS President & Chief Strategy Officer Jeff Roach adds, “Nirvana Water Sciences is well positioned to achieve long-term, sustainable success as a global leader in the bottled water industry. Nirvana HMB is the first of an innovative and category defining product line with enormous growth potential.”

Working with SCS, Nirvana plans to make significant marketing investments to support its retail partners and direct-to-consumer sales channels. Nirvana HMB and Nirvana Select, Nirvana’s electrolyte infused spring water, are now available at over 8,000 outlets. Nirvana expects to more than double that product placement in 2022.

“Living longer by living stronger is not a slick marketing tag line” concluded Roach, “it is the science-backed foundation on which SCS will help build Nirvana Water Sciences into a leading functional water brand.”

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an active lifestyle brand with an exclusive license for myHMB® Clear, a multi-patented water-soluble HMB (β-hydroxy β-methylbutyrate) formulation that boosts muscle performance, reduces muscle recovery time and slows muscle degradation. Living longer by living strongerTM distills the Company’s transformational bottled water product line into a single compelling statement of the Company’s intent – to inspire and improve healthier lives for everybody, and every body.

About SCS

SCS is a brand transformation agency that uses data science and creativity to help brands perform better. With a 100-person team across offices in Southern California, Atlanta, and Ottawa, Canada, this full-service integrated agency optimizes brand performance. Founded in 2016 through a merger of Schiefer Media, ChopShop Entertainment, and Fuel, SCS is an independent agency with cutting-edge strategy, media, creative, digital, UX, and social media practices. It recently merged with digital performance marketing agency Swarm known for its digital strategy work, using technology to drive lead generation and e-commerce performance.

For More Information:

http://www.nirvanawatersciences.com