NOCCO Launches New Blood Orange Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Calif.– NOCCO – the leading no carb, branched chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage company – will launch their newest flavor, Blood Orange, on March 23rd. This newest flavor is bursting with refreshing fruit flavor. Blood Orange will be the eighth flavor to launch in the US.

“We are excited to launch this fresh, new flavor for everyone to enjoy,” said Ben Jones, CEO. “Since we launched, it has been our goal to provide healthy drinks with fresh and delectable flavors to keep you going. With this new blood orange flavor, you will be energized and ready for what the day has to offer.”

NOCCO Blood Orange contains 180mg of caffeine, 3000mg BCAAs, and 4 different vitamins. It’s carbonated, sugar-free, and a low calorie product like other NOCCO flavors.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products are sugar-free, low-calorie and have a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids) and vitamins. They are available with or without caffeine. NOCCO is available in eight great tasting flavors. Blood Orange, Limon Del Sol, Caribbean, Peach, Tropical and Miami with caffeine and the caffeine-free flavors Apple and Caribbean BCAA+.

