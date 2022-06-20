NOCCO Welcomes Social Media Star and Former D1 Athlete Noah Beck To Brand Ambassador Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— NOCCO – the no carbs, branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage company – has just announced their partnership with Noah Beck, social media phenom and former D1 Athlete, as he is added to the brand ambassador program.

”We are thrilled to have an exciting talent like Noah on the team,” says Ben Jones, CEO, NOCCO USA. “Over the past few years, Noah’s following has exploded and we are excited to have him introduce NOCCO to his huge following in new and creative ways.’

Beck, who developed as a player in the Real Salt Lake Academy and was a midfielder at the University of Portland before becoming a social media sensation over the last two years with a combined 45 million followers, is the perfect candidate to join NOCCO’s roster of incredible brand ambassadors, such as Francis Ngannou, Micah Parsons and Deandre Ayton. Beck has continually distinguished himself as a multi-hyphenate creative and talented athlete, most recently combining those passions to be the first ever ‘Social Playmaker’ for Major League Soccer. He will also make his Soccer Aid for UNICEF debut, joining the Soccer Aid World XI FC 2022 team alongside Arsène Wenger (Manager) and Usain Bolt (Captain), among more.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with NOCCO,” states Noah Beck. “I hope to continue to inspire others to maintain their health and follow their dreams no matter what comes, something NOCCO truly stands for.”

NOCCO is currently available for purchase on Amazon, bodybuilding.com, GNC and at retailers across the country, including selected gyms and fitness centers. To learn more, visit https://nocco.com/us/ or follow them on Instagram.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products are sugar-free, low-calorie and have a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids) and vitamins. They are all vegan and available with or without caffeine. NOCCO is available in 8 delicious flavors.

