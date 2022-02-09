nutpods Launches New Special Edition Flavor: Coffee Cake

Bellevue, Wash. — nutpods, a leading plant-based creamer company, announces the official launch of its new Coffee Cake flavor, a special edition of their unsweetened line. The new flavor became available at the beginning of January 2022 and sold out within two weeks due to high demand. Instantly gaining a fanbase, nutpods quickly worked to restock the flavor, available now for purchase on Amazon and nutpods.com.

The unsweetened dairy-free creamer is made from all-natural ingredients including water, coconut cream, and almonds. The suggested retail price ranges from $2.99 – $4.99 per 11.2oz carton.

“Nothing pairs better with your morning cup of coffee than coffee cake – a perfect medley of cinnamon, vanilla and a buttery cake batter flavor,” says nutpods Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. “We thought, why not combine the two into one delicious cup of coffee, and offer a delicious sugar-free alternative to the tasty morning treat.”

“The results speak for themselves as Coffee Cake has been our number one new flavor this year and was the number one grocery item on Amazon the day it launched,” she continues.

For the best flavor profile, try pairing nutpods Coffee Cake with a medium to dark roast coffee. Additionally, Coffee Cake pairs well with nutpods’ sweetened flavors such as Sweetened Sweet Creme, Sweetened French Vanilla or Sweetened Caramel to add an extra boost of flavor to any morning cup of coffee.

nutpods offers the smoothness of a traditional coffee creamer, without all the sugar or dairy. With only 10 calories and zero grams of sugar per serving, nutpods adds a deliciously subtle flavor that allows coffee to shine through with each sip.

About nutpods

nutpods, founded by first time entrepreneur Madeline Haydon, is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. nutpods is the only plant-based coffee creamer that is a blend of a few simple, yet carefully selected ingredients and zero grams of sugar or carbs per serving. Thanks to its unique blend, nutpods is able to offer coffee enthusiasts a flavorful and comfortingly familiar experience without the need for additives, added sugar or other unnecessary ingredients.

nutpods is available at grocery stores near you–in the refrigerated section or the coffee aisle–as well as on Amazon and nutpods.com. nutpods, the #1 selling brand on Amazon and one of the fastest growing brands of refrigerated plant-based creamers in national retailers, was selected as Amazon’s Small Business of the Year and ranked #13 on the Inc 5000 list in 2019.

