nutpods Pumpkin Spice Flavor Returns for the Fall Season

BELLEVUE, Wash.— The weather says summer, heart says fall. nutpods, the popular plant-based creamer brand, is bringing back their seasonal Pumpkin Spice creamer for fall beginning August 16 on nutpods.com and Amazon. The limited-time flavor will also be available in select retailers nationwide including Kroger, Sprouts and H-E-B.

This fall-staple offers a zero-sugar alternative to traditional coffee creamers while providing the defining flavor of autumn with every sip of coffee. Pumpkin Spice is available in 11.2 oz or 25.4 oz in select retail stores and 11.2 oz online.

“Everyone knows the unofficial start to fall is when pumpkin spice products hit the shelves and your coffee cup,” says Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. “We’re excited for the annual return of our pumpkin spice creamer for at home coffee drinkers that offers all the joy of your favorite coffee shop treat without the sugar and dairy!”

nutpods’Pumpkin Spice can also be used in your favorite fall baking recipes such as Pumpkin Bread with Dark Chocolate Chips to create a lower-sugar version of seasonal pumpkin desserts.

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero sugar coffee creamers and barista milks to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO, Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

For More Information:

https://www.nutpods.com/