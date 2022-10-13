Nutpods Winter Collection Featuring Three Seasonal Fan Favorites is Now Available

nutpods, the popular plant-based creamer brand, is bringing back their annual Winter Collection featuring a variety pack of three beloved flavors including Peppermint Mocha, Holiday Nog and Pumpkin Spice.

The Winter Collection pack is available online at nutpods.com, Amazon or available for purchase as individual creamers in select retailers, giving consumers the chance to add three of the most festive flavors of the season to their everyday coffee routines creating the perfect sips during the chillier months.

These seasonal classics provide a dairy-free and zero-sugar alternative to the many sugary holiday drinks available during this time of year.

Founder & CEO of nutpods, Madeline Haydon, says of the collection, “Growing up, the winter holidays were such a magical time for me and my family. The season was defined by the unique tastes and flavors of eggnog, peppermint and pumpkin pie. I knew when I started nutpods that I wanted to share these flavors, in a coffee context, with our growing family of fans.”

Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha are available now both in-store and online and Holiday Nog on November 1.

The Winter Collection variety pack is available on nutpods.com and Amazon. Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Mocha and Holiday Nog are available individually in 11.2 oz or 25.4 oz in select retail stores nationwide and online on nutpods.com and Amazon. These are limited-time flavors and will be available until sold out.

For more information on nutpods, please visit www.nutpods.com.

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero sugar coffee creamers and barista milks to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO, Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online. Visit www.nutpods.com for more information and follow nutpods on LinkedIn.

