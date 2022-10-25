Nutrabolt Launches XTEND Healthy Hydration, New Zero Sugar Electrolyte Drink Mix Packs

AUSTIN, Texas— XTEND, a Nutrabolt brand and the #1 BCAA brand in the United States, announces the launch of an exciting new product in its line of hydration and recovery amino acids, XTEND Healthy Hydration. Available in three delicious flavors, including Lemon Lime, Strawberry Banana, and Raspberry Lemonade, XTEND Healthy Hydration is an on-the-go electrolyte supplement offering consumers a unique zero sugar hydration boost that is also an excellent source of D & B Vitamins. This new product delivers six key electrolytes using efficient amino acid transport to enhance hydration, a unique method that sets XTEND Healthy Hydration apart within the hydration category.

XTEND Healthy Hydration marks the XTEND brand’s entry into the fast-growing premium hydration market, modernizing the category with a powder blend focused on delivering enhanced hydration without sugar or artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes. Designed based on insights from active lifestyle consumers, XTEND Healthy Hydration sticks, which simply need to be added to water for consumption, were made to be used on the move. XTEND Healthy Hydration offers healthy and unique hydration options for the consumers who never settle on the products they consume and know that life is better when it’s hydrated.

“We are thrilled to offer superior and healthier hydration for the on-the-go active lifestyle consumer with XTEND Healthy Hydration,” says John Herman, President of Sales and Marketing at Nutrabolt. “As the leading BCAA brand in the United States, XTEND has supported athletes in their recovery for over ten years, and we believe this new product will deliver next-level hydration when consumers need it most, whether in the gym or on-the-go.”

As part of Nutrabolt’s roster of world renowned active nutrition and functional beverage brands, XTEND is committed to using science, innovation, and clinically-studied ingredients to make the best and most trusted recovery and hydration products. XTEND products are powered by a cutting-edge mix of goal-based performance ingredients to help drive performance and enhance recovery.

XTEND and XTEND Healthy Hydration are available online at Cellucor.com/XTEND and on Amazon, as well as in-stores nationwide at Vitamin Shoppe.

For More Information:

https://cellucor.com/products/xtend-healthy-hydration