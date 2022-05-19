NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water Enters Lowes Foods

RENO, Nev.— Takeover Industries, the parent company of award-winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water and energy shots, announced that the beverage maker’s flagship product is currently available at Lowes Foods locations.

The Winston-Salem-based supermarket chain operates 81 locations in the Carolinas, and helps NXT LVL expand its retail reach in the southern U.S. market. The company was founded in 1954 by Jim Lowe, who was co-owner of the home improvement warehouse that later became Lowes Companies Inc.

Lowes Foods marks another major deal for Takeover’s NXT LVL brand as the independent performance beverage company continues rollout of its national distribution strategy. Takeover’s leadership of known beverage industry executives are in active talks with key retailers to stock America’s shelves with the NXT LVL brand.

“Lowes is a regional powerhouse that was key to our strategy to expand retail presence in the Carolinas,” said Mike Costello, Takeover’s chief sales officer. “This is another exciting piece to Takeover’s retail strategy to bring NXT LVL’s Hydrogen Infused Spring Water to an important area of the country.”

Takeover’s agreement with Lowes adds to a number of other strategic moves to build a big presence in southern U.S. states, including the announcement earlier this month that NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water would be sold at MAPCO Express. The Franklin, Tenn.-based company operates more than 320 convenience and fuel retailing stores in the Southeast, including Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.

Takeover announced in March an agreement with L.A. Libations to expand its retail presence along the West Coast, building scale in the lucrative California market. The El Segundo, Calif.-based beverage incubator has strong ties with regional powerhouses like Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Bristol Farms.

Takeover launched its NXT LVL brand in 2021 with a string of high-profile endorsements that includes boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Grammy-winning rapper and professional esports gamer T-Pain, and former UFC champion and current PFL MMA Fighter Anthony Pettis. The company also signed a multi-year deal as the official water of the MMA’s Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The company’s leadership comes from beverage industry veterans instrumental in building top-tier brands like Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International, and has quickly achieved a number of major corporate milestones. The NXL LVL brand beat competitors backed by big beverage conglomerates to be named “Best New Product” of the year from CSP Magazine’s annual Retailer Choice Awards.

The water, sourced from a Georgia natural spring, is the next generation in performance hydration for everyone from athletes to seniors looking to achieve optimal hydration and performance. NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water ensures a performance beverage with the highest potency of active hydrogen to unlock the body’s potential.

About Lowes Foods, LLC

Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates 81 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.com or follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. For more information, please visit lowesfoods.com.

About Takeover Industries

Takeover Industries, Inc is home of the award-winning NXT LVL brand. Takeover develops new beverage products using the latest in innovative fitness technology. Our consumer centric focus has resulted in products that include Award Winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring water and Gamer Shots made for gamers by gamers. Takeover Industry’s team has, for thirty years, played a significant role in the growth and expansion of performance sports drinks and beverages having been instrumental in the launch of major brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International.

