NXT LVL Hydrogen Water Enters MAPCO

Takeover Industries, the parent company of award-winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Water and energy shots, announced that the beverage maker’s flagship product is currently available at MAPCO Express locations.

The Franklin, Tenn.-based convenience store chain is celebrating the rollout of NXT LVL with promotions all summer long, offering 15 cents off a gallon of gas for MAPCO MY Reward$ customers who buy two cans of NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water. MAPCO has more than 300 locations across six Southeastern states.

“This is a great opportunity to build the NXT LVL brand by putting our water in the hands of consumers in a key part of the country,” said Mike Costello, NXT LVL’s chief sales officer. “This just adds to the incredible momentum we’ve had since launching last year.”

MAPCO marks another major deal for Takeover’s NXT LVL Brand as the independent performance beverage company continues the rollout of its national distribution strategy. The company’s leadership of well-known beverage industry executives are in active talks with key retailers to stock America’s shelves with the NXT LVL brand of performance beverages.

Takeover announced in March an agreement with L.A. Libations to expand its retail presence along the West Coast, building scale in the lucrative California market. The El Segundo, Calif.-based beverage incubator has strong ties with regional powerhouses like Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Bristol Farms.

NXT LVL launched in 2021 with a string of high-profile endorsements that includes boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Grammy-winning rapper and professional esports gamer T-Pain, and former UFC champion and PFL MMA Fighter Anthony Pettis. The company also signed a multi-year deal as the official water of the MMA’s Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The company’s leadership comes from beverage industry veteran’s instrumental in building top-tier brands like Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International, and has quickly achieved a number of major corporate milestones. The NXL LVL brand beat competitors backed by big beverage conglomerates to be named “Best New Product” of the year from CSP Magazine’s annual Retailer Choice Awards.

The water, sourced from a Georgia natural spring, is the next generation in performance hydration for everyone from athletes to seniors looking to achieve optimal hydration and performance. NXT LVL Hydrogen Water ensures a drink with the highest potency of active hydrogen to unlock the body’s potential.

About MAPCO

Ranked as a 2022 Top Workplace USA, MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Guests can find a Better Break to refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.

About Takeover Industries

Takeover Industries, Inc is home of the award-winning NXT LVL brand. Takeover develops new beverage products using the latest in innovative fitness technology. Our consumer centric focus has resulted in products that include Award Winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring water and Gamer Shots made for gamers by gamers. Takeover Industry’s team has, for thirty years, played a significant role in the growth and expansion of performance sports drinks and beverages having been instrumental in the launch of major brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International.

For More Information:

https://nxtlvlusa.com/