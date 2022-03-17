NYC Half Marathon to Debut NYRR’s New Official Water, Flow Alkaline Spring Water

TORONTO– Flow Beverage Corp. today announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water is activating its partnership with the New York Road Runners (“NYRR”) at the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon (“NYC Half”). Flow will be available to all runners during bib pickup at the NYC Half Experience, and will be included in runners’ gift bags. This event will kick off a long-term partnership with NYRR focused on sustainability at key running events and in the broader NYC community.

Flow’s CEO, Maurizio Patarnello, said, “We are thrilled that NYRR chose Flow as the new Official Water for its events, and are excited to activate our partnership starting today at the NYC Half. Flow’s electrolyte and mineral rich natural spring water will provide optimal hydration for runners, in the most sustainable bottled water package ever seen at a major sporting event. This will be the first of many events to come, culminating later this year with the NYC Marathon, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Flow and NYRR aim to inspire runners and spectators alike to make more sustainable and healthy choices for themselves and the planet and will collaborate to make the upcoming events among the greenest yet, replacing thousands of plastic bottles from past events with mostly renewable-resource-based, recyclable cartons. Flow is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, the highest in the beverage category.

“We are looking forward to amplifying our new partnership with Flow as NYRR’s Official Water Partner at the United Airlines NYC Half,” said Christine Burke, NYRR’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. “Together, we will be able to provide our running community sustainable and healthy choices to keep them hydrated for both this race and the years ahead.”

The United Airlines NYC Half takes runners on a 13.1-mile journey through New York City each spring. The race begins in Brooklyn near Prospect Park before taking runners across the East River via the Manhattan Bridge. Once in Manhattan, runners race along the Lower East Side, up to Midtown, and through Times Square before finishing in Central Park. The NYC Half will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit nyrr.org.

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, and collagen-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 24,650 stores across North America.

