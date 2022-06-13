Oatly Adds Electric Trucks to Its North American Transportation Logistics

MALMÖ, Sweden— Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: “OTLY”) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, announced the introduction of electric powered, heavy-duty trucks to the Company’s ground transportation in North America. Finding initial success with utilizing electric trucks as part of the Company’s transportation operations in Europe beginning in 2020, Oatly now expands the initiative to include an initial fleet of five electric trucks in the U.S. As part of its ambition to set an example as a future company, Oatly aims to shift to 100% sustainable ground transport for its products and materials by 2029. The introduction of electric trucks within U.S. operations helps build toward this ambition.

“Oatly is on a mission to transform the global food system into one that is healthier for people and the planet. A critical part of that system includes the transportation we and the broader food and beverage industry utilize across the supply chain,” said Chi Mbachu, VP of Logistics at Oatly, North America. “Any improvements we can make across our business to have less of an impact on the environment, including within our transportation logistics, is a step in the right direction and something we constantly strive for at Oatly. We’re thrilled to get these electric trucks on the road in North America and continue our global transition to sustainable ground transportation.”

Einride, a leader in providing electric and autonomous shipping solutions and Oatly’s existing electric shipping partner in Europe, now serves as the Company’s freight mobility partner in North America. For Oatly, Einride provides electric freight solutions including connected electric trucks, charging infrastructure and connectivity services, all powered by Einride Saga, which manages a proprietary operating system that ensures optimized and efficient shipping.

Based on estimates from Einride, utilizing this fleet of five trucks in the U.S. will save Oatly an estimated 400,000 kg of CO2 over the next year, as compared to using diesel trucks on the same routes. That’s a carbon footprint reduction of 87% on selected routes, as compared to using diesel trucks. Oatly is utilizing its fleet of five electric trucks from its two currently operating factories in the U.S., located in Ogden, UT and Millville, NJ. Multi-purpose routes are scheduled routinely from Oatly plants to nearby recycling and packaging partners.

As one of the first companies in Europe to implement a fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks beginning in October 2020, Oatly operates four electric trucks across various routes in the region, specifically in Sweden, which operate 24/7 live transports between Oatly production facilities and warehouse partners. In Europe, Oatly sees an 87% reduction in CO2 utilizing the fleet of four electric trucks, compared to diesel equivalents on the same routes and expects to save 2,000 tons of CO2 in the European region by the fifth year of the initiative’s operations. Eighteen months since launch, this projection remains on track.

