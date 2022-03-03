Oaza Coffee Upgrades Packaging and Formulation

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Functional coffee brand Oaza is set to unveil major upgrades at Anaheim’s Expo West trade show on March 7th. The line of electrolyte-infused, ready-to-drink cold brews will exhibit a full overhaul of its packaging as well as upgrades to its formulation. The changes strengthen Oaza’s position among high-end functional coffee brands across the country.

For consumers, the new brand iteration will feature eye-catching can designs, beautifully bold colors, and a gorgeous yet subtle desert motif inspired by Oaza’s “Oasis” translation. Of course, the upgrades didn’t stop at color palettes alone.

The rebranding news comes on the heels of the company’s most recent round of research and development. Oaza has expanded its proprietary electrolyte-enhanced formula to incorporate L-Theanine for improved focus. Along with improved functionality, Oaza partnered with a leading beverage formulator to strengthen the taste. The new flavor and formula upgrades will be given to the brand’s traditional Black, Oatmilk, and Cacao Mocha coffee flavors.

According to Oaza’s CEO, Jeff Burbank, the changes were driven by what’s important to loyal consumers. He explains, “Oaza is more than just hydration with coffee, so we have updated our packaging to highlight the wider array of attributes that make Oaza special for our customers. At the same time, we saw opportunities to strengthen the product itself, with bolder taste and added functional benefits.”

Key features of the new formulation include:

Electrolytes: To sustain energy and support hydration by offsetting caffeine’s diuretic effect.

To sustain energy and support hydration by offsetting caffeine’s diuretic effect. L-Theanine: For improved focus and mental performance.

For improved focus and mental performance. Lean Ingredients: Sugar-free with clean ingredients that are less than 30 calories.

Sugar-free with clean ingredients that are less than 30 calories. Caffeine: High energy with 200mg caffeine in all flavors.

High energy with 200mg caffeine in all flavors. Higher pH: Less acidity vs. traditional coffees for easier digestion and smoother taste.

Oaza welcomes coffee consumers old and new to explore their brand at www.drinkoaza.com. For those in attendance at Expo West, Oaza will be exhibiting at Booth #N446 in North Hall Level 100: Hot Products.

About Oaza

Oaza is the first cold brew coffee infused with electrolytes to aid in hydration and active lifestyle performance. Low-calorie and no sugar added with all-natural ingredients, Oaza’s low-acidity 6+ pH yields a smooth finish without compromising taste.

Launched in 2020, Oaza is sold in 300+ retailers in NYC and LA. Oaza is a graduate of leading CPG accelerator BeyondSKU and was recognized as a “Top Brand to Watch” from September’s Natural Products Expo East by both KeHE and New Hope Network.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkoaza.com