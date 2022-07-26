Odyssey Wellness Expands Nationwide Footprint in CVS, Nuggets, Central Market and Fresh Thyme

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Odyssey Wellness announced their novel functional mushroom beverages are launching in national and regional retailers CVS, Central Market, Nuggets, Fresh Thyme, Lazy Acres and many other independent retailers across the country further amplifying the company’s nationwide presence and bolstering their omni channel distribution strategy. The company is benefitting from the surge in consumer purchasing trends toward functional, healthier energy drinks.

“We’re so excited to continue to grow at an unprecedented pace across the US with the launch into these notable retail locations,” says Scott Frohman, CEO & Founder of Odyssey Elixir. We are continuing to expand our customer base across the US.” Our sparkling elixirs come in four absurdly delicious flavors: Passion Orange Guava, Dragon Fruit Lemonade, Orange Ginger and Blackberry Lemon Twist; all made with 85 mg of green tea, natural fruit extracts, natural low carb sweeteners, and organic ingredients.”

Key retailers that are now carrying the Odyssey brand include over 400 CVS stores, Nuggets 16 locations across the Sacramento Valley, Marin and Sonoma counties, Central Market in Texas, Fresh Thyme in the Midwest, Lazy Acres and Erewhon in SoCal, among others. With the addition of these new retail outlets, Odyssey is now available in over 3000 stores enabling the company to reach the hands of more wellness-minded consumers growing their footprint as part of their commitment to offering a healthier energy and focus beverage brand fueled by functional mushrooms. To further support their retail growth, Odyssey recently signed on with UNFI and KeHE, two of the largest grocery distributors, which combined, deliver to over 60,000 retail locations.

“We don’t look at Odyssey as just a play in the mushroom space, but more so a functional beverage built for “new energy” using 85mg of green tea extract combined with nootropics for brain function, focus, clarity. We are delivering an alternative to the type energy drinks that contain artificial ingredients and 200-300mg of caffeine. The mushrooms are the star ingredients that power our drinks.” added Frohman.

Odyssey Elixir is a fun, refreshing ready-to-drink sparkling beverages infused with 2500mg fruiting body extract of Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps in each can. The highly concentrated mushroom extract is also rich in Beta Glucans, which have been known to support digestion, heart health and immunity. The company’s commitment to quality and nutrition is further exhibited by the use of organic ingredients that contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and are vegan, non-GMO, and kosher.

About Odyssey Wellness LLC

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Odyssey Wellness LLC is an emerging, fast-growing RTD functional beverage company. Their innovative and exotic flavor-forward, functional mushroom elixirs are powered by a tasteless, insoluble fiber-free mushroom extract rich in active compounds found in the fruiting body extracts of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps. These mushrooms have been revered throughout history and well documented as having medicinal qualities.

For More Information:

