Ohi Partners with Beverage Makers Cann and Magic Mind to Offer Ultrafast Local Delivery

New York, NY – Ohi, the next-generation instant commerce platform that enables brands to meet their customers’ expectations of superfast delivery in under two hours, today announced it has partnered with beverage makers Cann and Magic Mind to offer ultrafast local delivery to the brands’ customers in selected markets.Consumers in major metro areas across Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and New Jersey can now order two-hour, same-day and scheduled delivery of Cann’s bubbly, all-natural Unspiked non-alcoholic social tonics.Consumers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York can now order Magic Mind, the world’s first productivity drink, and receive their order in less than two hours or schedule their delivery for whenever is most convenient for them.

“So many consumers are looking for alternatives to alcoholic beverages to enjoy when relaxing or socializing and for energy- and performance-boosting drinks that help keep them focused,” said Ben Jones, Founder and CEO of Ohi. “We’re proud to partner with both Cann Unspiked and Magic Mind to offer an incredible, on-brand instant commerce experience that includes superfast, environmentally friendly delivery of their products to customers and subscribers and to help them reach, convert and retain new audiences.”

Cann Unspiked

Cann Unspiked is a refreshing, bubbly tonic that combines fresh, not-from-concentrate juicewith an adventurous herbal twist and a touch of agave nectar for sweetness. The low-calorie, carbonated beverages contain no alcohol, offering a fresh drink experience that’s unexpected, uncomplicated and unashamed. Made with only natural ingredients, Unspiked is available in 12-packs of Lemon Lavender, Blood Orange Cardamom, Cranberry Sage and Grapefruit Rosemary flavors as well as a Variety Pack. Unspiked subscribers can choose delivery of their favorite flavors every 15, 30 or 60 days.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ohi to give our customers in a growing number of neighborhoods an excellent Unspiked experience that includes local delivery on their preferred timeline, whether that’s within two hours or on a regular schedule under one of our subscription plans,” said Greg Schatell, Senior Manager of Product Strategy for Cann. “We chose Ohi because the company’s data platform and micro-warehouse network help us meet the instant delivery needs of the majority of our customers in major urban areas and we’re looking forward to expanding that delivery footprint throughout 2022.”

Magic Mind

Each shot of Magic Mind contains a magical combination of 12 active ingredients designed to stimulate focus, creativity, energy and motivation while decreasing stress and post-exercise inflammation in the body. For a long-term boost in cognition, energy, memory and mood, Magic Mind recommends drinking the beverage consistently for 7–10 days. Magic Mind subscribers can choose to receive deliveries of 15 or 30 bottles every month.

“Years of scientific research went into developing Magic Mind, so keeping our brand story and product benefits front and center throughout the entire post-purchase experience is important to us—and Ohi allows us to do that,” said William Hicks, President of Magic Mind. “We’ve also always worked to offset our supply chain emissions and even offer carbon offsets to our customers. By partnering with Ohi, we’re able to stay true to our sustainability mission by offering near-instant local delivery of Magic Mind to our customers without having to pay for overnight shipping or create and use any extra packaging.”

Ohi’s nationwide network of micro-fulfillment centers allows brands to offer best-in-class post-purchase experiences while retaining complete control of their brand story, data and customer relationships. The company’s inventory and order management platform provides SKU-level demand insights that drive efficiency and savings for brands, while its reusable, sustainable packaging helps merchants reduce their carbon footprints.

About Ohi

Ohi is the leading instant commerce solution for direct-to-consumer and enterprise brands looking to grow their business by enabling powerful post-purchase experiences. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven inventory management technology and robust microwarehouse platform to forward position inventory within city centers, Ohi enables brands to offer a premium, environmentally responsible, instant or scheduled delivery experience to their customers.

About Cann Unspiked

Cann Unspiked is the only non-alcoholic drink that loves to party. Founded in Los Angeles by Stanford and Harvard graduates Jake Bullock and Luke Anderson, Cann Unspiked delivers the same award winning flavor as traditional Cann (#1 selling micro THC-infused beverage globally) without the added THC and CBD. Available direct-to-consumer nationwide, it’s a delicious, flavorful, and refreshing alcohol alternative for when you don’t want to drink, but you still want a (great) drink. Cann Unspiked is vegan, gluten-free, low in calories (30-35 per 8oz can), crafted with all-natural ingredients, and available in the original four Cann flavors: Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, Blood Orange Cardamom and Cranberry Sage. There are no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives.

The Cann brand is backed by innovative and forward-thinking celebrities with diverse backgrounds in wellness, activism and philanthropy, including: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information on Unspiked, visit www.drinkunspiked.com or @drinkunspiked on Instagram.

About Magic Mind

After nearly a decade of research alongside a team of doctors, researchers and PhDs, Magic Mind released the world’s first productivity beverage. A magical combination of 12 active ingredients helps consumers get into their most productive and fulfilling flow-state. Matcha works alongside nootropics (like Phosphatidylserine, Citicoline, and Lion’s Mane Mushrooms) and adaptogens (like ashwagandha and turmeric) to help you accomplish more while stressing less. Magic Mind is designed to be consumed daily on its own, or can be taken alongside your typical coffee or tea ritual to help counteract the negative side effects that come with standard caffeine intake. Think: fewer jitters, no procrastination or crash, hyper-focus, and zen-like energy. Enjoyed by entrepreneurs and creators around the world, Magic Mind has quickly become a beloved daily ritual for thousands of subscribers. Backed by renowned private investors like Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch, and Alex Snodgrass, chef and NY Times best-selling author behind The Defined Dish, it’s no wonder Forbes dubbed Magic Mind “Silicon Valley’s New Morning Elixir.”