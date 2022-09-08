Once Upon a Coconut Announces Distribution Partnership/Expansion with Big Geyser

Once Upon A Coconut, a premium purpose-driven coconut water, and Big Geyser, the largest non-alcoholic and snack distributor in the Greater New York area, announced their distribution partnership to bring “the absolute best tasting coconut water” to the New York metropolitan area, Nassau/Suffolk and Westchester counties. This expansion from direct-to-consumer, to retail shelf, is reflective of Once Upon A Coconut’s unprecedented growth in the category.

The on-premise partnership is exclusive to Big Geyser in the coconut water sector. “Once Upon A Coconut’s authentic coconut taste and positioning as a brand with a purpose, has us very excited about bringing this to the trade. Aside from its taste and purpose, Once Upon A Coconut’s stylish design will single it out from other competitors on the shelf” said Jerry Reda, President, at Big Geyser.

“Once Upon A Coconut will have expanded reach directly via Big Geyser’s distribution network throughout the greater New York area, which is the largest beverage market in the country. Consumers will be seeing their favorite coconut water on the shelves at grocery stores, convenience stores, and other retail outlets this March. We are so excited about working with the best,” said John Chiorando, CEO, of Once Upon A Coconut.

As a result of this agreement, Once Upon A Coconut will work closely with Big Geyser, driving innovative new product offerings, and elevating the coconut water drinking experience for all occasions. This, in turn, will provide a strong platform for significant growth opportunities ahead.

Once Upon A Coconut’s commitment to sourcing the highest quality coconut water with the best taste, are at the heart of all of its products, including its new Sparkling Coconut Water with Caffeine, which addresses a much-needed gap in natural energy and focus.

In a recent taste test held by Women’s Health Magazine, Once Upon A Coconut scored as second in the best taste and healthiest coconut waters on the market.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut, a subsidiary of The Neighborhood Beverage Company, is a premium coconut water that is made with a story. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, Once Upon A Coconut offers three varieties: 11oz Pure Coconut Water and Sparkling Coconut Water + Energy, and 1 Liter Pure Coconut Water, with new blends launching soon. Refreshingly packed with potassium, nutrients, and electrolytes, Once Upon A Coconut is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold online direct-to-consumer.

About Big Geyser

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986 and was founded by Irving Hershkowitz, who was a legend in the New York Beverage world. What started as a small operation, from the trunk of Irving’s car, has turned into one of the country’s largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.

We service accounts in all trade channels throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties. Our portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world including Brew Dr, Celsius, Essentia, Hal’s New York Seltzer, OWYN, Spindrift, Super Coffee, and many other fine brands. We are family owned & operated and our goal is to deliver superior levels of service to all our customers.

Big Geyser has direct relationships with all major grocery, drug stores, convenience, mass merchandise, and club chains in our trading area.

For More Information:

http://www.onceuponacoconut.com