ONE ROQ Raises $2M From Verified Investor Community, Launches Auto-Donations To Support Ukraine

ONE ROQ (ONEROQClub.com), one of America’s highest crowdfunded, premium and American-made vodka brands, announces its Member community has just voted 9 to 1 to support Ukraine’s war efforts and humanitarian crisis by introducing optional, automatic micro-donations with every online purchase of its vodka and subscriptions through ONEROQClub.com

“If you are a drinker or gift-giver of premium vodka, you can now enable up to 5% of your purchases of ONE ROQ products at ONEROQClub.com to auto donate to verified non-profits providing support to Ukraine, or to alternative verified organizations supporting causes important to you,” shares Garrett Green, Founder of the ONE ROQ Vodka Club.

The company’s decision coincides with a global boycott of Russian vodka brands that could cause a billion-dollar disruption in the adult beverage market. Vodka represents around 30% of the 365b global spirits market (Discus.org) where a notable percentage of vodka products are either Russian Made or Russian Founded in their origin.

While industry insiders argue a boycott on Russian vodka is largely symbolic, a global cancellation on Russian vodka brands (whether made in Russia or not), could apply pressure to some of the largest multi-national adult beverage companies to use their resources to influence Russia to discontinue their war.

About ONE ROQ

ONE ROQ is a premium-American vodka brand headquartered in the US and owned and guided by over 4,500 consumers around the world. From the beginning, the ONE ROQ brand has represented an eternal fight against the powers of establishment, both symbolically and actually. ONE ROQ, its Member community, and the American people are eager and proud to do its part to support Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin.

To Learn more or sign up today, visit ONEROQClub.com

For More Information:

https://oneroqclub.com/blog/