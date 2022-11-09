Organic Sparkling Golden Tiger Turmeric Lemonades Now Available at Meijer Nationwide

Golden Tiger Sparkling Turmeric Lemonades are now available in Meijer stores nationwide. All three SKUs of the Sparkling Lemonades: Original, Green Tea, and Energy, are available in 232 Meijer stores across the country.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a retailer that’s forward thinking and values innovation for our first foray into retail. With the cold and flu season coming up, we wanted to get on shelves as soon as possible. Meijer understood the value we’ve brought to thousands of customers on Amazon, and gave us the opportunity to connect to additional customers in the Midwest” said CEO Ajay Dhawan.

Golden Tiger Turmeric Lemonades are the only brand on the market today claiming 100mg of Bioactive Curcumin (medicinal extract from Turmeric) in each 12oz bottle/can. All lemonades are USDA organic, contain 100% DV Vitamin C, and Organic Superfoods. “We’re not just another flavored water brand. Our mission is to help humans heal by giving them the option to consume beverages that are actually good for them. People are finally starting to realize that they’ve been misled by big corporations – we’re here to change that and tell the truth about Turmeric. Prominent doctors like Dr. Mark Hyman and Dr. Leo Galland have been talking about the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits of Curcumin for years, and it’s high time products catered to those concerns” said CEO Ajay Dhawan.

Golden Tiger Turmeric Lemonades are based on deep published research that is available on the NIH and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and are designed to fight inflammation, build immunity, and promote daily recovery.

For More Information:

https://www.meijer.com/shopping/search.html?text=golden+tiger+lemonades