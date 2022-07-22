OUNCE WATER Reorganizes for Growth; Roger Wood Appointed CEO & Board Member

AUSTIN, Texas— The premium bottled water company Ounce Water, Inc. founded by actor Theo Rossi has reorganized, with trustee holding corporation representing Rossi’s ownership rights, and formal board of directors assuming managerial responsibility for the popular celebrity water brand. Veteran international marketer Roger Wood will serve as independent board director and CEO, guiding the company to its next phase.

In reorganizing the company, Theo and his wife and Co-Founder Meghan Rossi ensure that a long-term, professional management structure and formal succession plan is implemented with the best interests of the company, with its employees at the center. In the future, Theo Rossi will focus on contributing to the celebrity endorsement strategy of Ounce Water. Meghan Rossi will become Chair of the Board of Directors, working in-step with Roger Wood to explore strategic options for the company.

“It is very important to me that the company I built with my wife is set-up for ongoing stability and growth. With Roger, Ounce has gained an extremely experienced leader who enjoys our full confidence. Along with the newly created Board of Directors we now have a structure for sustainable success,” explains Theo Rossi. “We poured ourselves into this effort for the past few years, but there is so much further to go. With my acting and producing career moving into new genres of entertainment, I am excited for Meghan and I to focus more energy in that direction.”

Roger Wood, a veteran corporate executive with experience at Hearst Corporation, Willis Group Holdings, Reebok and Ralph Lauren RLX, will become CEO July 1, 2022. The Rossi family has appointed ML Management to represent their interests, as a private corporation assumes control of their stake in Ounce Water.

Theo Rossi and Roger Wood became acquainted years prior, when Wood’s management firm, Blue Bear Brands, advised Rossi on potential marketing and distribution strategies for celebrity-led firms at Paradigm Talent Agency. Daily management of Ounce Water, Inc. will be assumed by Roger and Blue Bear, which had previously advised a number of celebrities on the structures of their companies, including those in the wine, rum, and coffee categories. Blue Bear has valuable experience in water through its work with FloWater, an industry innovator in touchless water dispensers, refill stations and faucet filters. While President of RIL Direct, the direct-to-consumer division of Reebok International Ltd., Roger was deeply involved in the launch of Greg Norman’s wine business and shark.com, when Reebok had an interest in the brand.

Roger Wood said, “Ounce Water is a strong brand that understands water. This is due to the efforts of such a dedicated, loyal team and patient shareholders. I look forward to working closely with all of them to build an exciting future for Ounce.”

“I am convinced that with our new structure and our newly appointed senior executive, we have the elements for a bright future at Ounce Water,” said Meghan Rossi, who will become Board Chair.

About Ounce Water

Ounce Water, Inc. is a premium bottled water brand, founded by Meghan Rossi along with actor/producer Theo Rossi, and Nicholas Carmona in 2016. Known for its unique “Hydration Made Easy” hydration tracking system, Ounce Water is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle. The brand is sold in thousands of retailers and e-commerce channels worldwide.

For More Information:

http://ouncewater.com