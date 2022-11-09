Owen’s Craft Mixers Announces Partnership with Folds of Honor

Owen’s Craft Mixers, a brand dedicated to offering high-quality craft, real ingredient mixers, is announcing a partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of military members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled.

The partnership, debuting on Veterans Day, will donate proceeds of sales from Owen’s new American Tonic craft mixer that is available to consumers nationwide. At retail consumers will find the Folds of Honor logo on packaging for its American-made tonic alongside a QR code driving to Folds of Honor’s donation page. Owen’s will donate inventory across several organizational events and golf tournaments while also publishing content on their social channels to drive both awareness and donations for the non-profit. .

“After learning about Folds of Honor from Lee Brice, American award-winning country singer, we were thrilled to become a partner,” says Josh Miller, cofounder of Owen’s Craft Mixers. “The mission of this initiative is to bring both funding and awareness to our fallen and disabled heroes through the brand’s first American-made Tonic.”

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling approximately $200 million in all 50 states.

“We are so grateful to Owen’s Craft Mixers for supporting military and first responders families,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Education plays a vital role in providing opportunities and success, and Owen’s knows that,” Rooney added. “The brand’s unwavering patriotism is evident in everything it does.”

Blended and bottled in America, Owen’s American Tonic ($5.99 for a four-pack) delivers the freshest and most effervescent tonic with every sip and can be found at 10,000 retailers which includes independent locations and. retailers such as Total Wine & More, BevMo! and Binny’s Beverage Depot.

About Owen’s

Josh Miller and Tyler Holland bootstrapped Owen’s Craft Mixer’s with the mission of democratizing the cocktail, offering consumers a foolproof range of high-quality craft, real ingredient mixers that are convenient and accessible. Today the family-owned and operated brand is the industry’s fastest-growing cocktail mixer and can be found in over 23,000 doors, at national golf courses, arenas, stadiums and hospitality groups. Owen’s American Tonic marks the 8th mixer produced by the family-owned and operated business.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning in 2022, it expanded its mission to include first responders. Its educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling about $200 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

https://owensmixers.com