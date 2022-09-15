Pepsi & Instacart Team Up With Pop-Ups

As the fall football season kicks off, Instacart with Pepsi as one of the first brands to leverage Instacart Pop-Ups. Pop-Ups are a new way for people to shop for seasonally relevant use cases. Our new offering makes shopping for specific life moments more seamless by showcasing a curated selection of relevant products — all delivered via our retail partners.

Pepsi recently debuted their “18 Week Pack” Instacart Pop-Up as part of their fall football campaign, where one lucky fan will win a tiny home just in time for the 18 weeks of the 2022 football season. As the exclusive ecommerce partner for Pepsi’s “18 Week Pack”, our campaign received customer entries from all over the country on Instacart. On the heels of this campaign, PepsiCo is also partnering with us on our tailgating Pop-Up, which features fan-favorite Frito Lay snack brands and Pepsi beverages. The tailgating Pop-Up also features dips, spirits, hard seltzer, and BBQ meats – all the perfect game day products from their favorite retailers.

“We’re all about providing the ultimate football-watching experience, so partnering with Instacart was the right match to remind consumers that food tastes better with Pepsi,” said Alison Dempsey, eCommerce Customer Marketing Head at PepsiCo. “Instacart is an important platform to help us shape this campaign and reach consumers right at the point of purchase. Our Pop-Ups are at the center of a larger campaign with Instacart that’s focused on inspiring fans and fueling their 2022 football season by getting their game day cravings directly in their hands at home.”

Pop-Ups are the latest way to utilize Instacart’s discovery-focused ads portfolio, designed to inspire at the point of purchase. Earlier this year, we announced Brand Pages, Shoppable Display, and Shoppable Video — where PepsiCo was one of our first pilot partners. Combined with the launch of Carts, these inspirational products can bring the best of storytelling and inspiration to a platform that drives conversion and results for our more than 5,500 CPG brand partners. Pop-Ups equip our brand partners to inspire and delight consumers with products that speak to a particular theme, seasonal moment, holiday, or everyday need. And, for the first time, people can find and click on Pop-Ups from a highly visible placement on the Instacart homepage.

People turn to Instacart to buy and discover products from their favorite retailers. We’re continuing to see convenience and occasion-specific shopping grow in popularity as more people search for exactly what they need – and want it fast. With Pop-Ups, consumers can get what they need, when they need it – from stocking up for a tailgate party to waking up sick and needing medicine and tissues stat, to late-night cravings for rocky road ice cream, or new pet owner emergencies.

We’ll continue to roll out new Pop-Ups in the coming weeks to make shopping for life’s moments easier. Look out for our upcoming Movie Night, Baking Season, Winter Sips, and New Year’s Eve Pop-Ups!

