Pepsi Unveils ‘The 18 Week Pack’ Tiny Home Ahead of the 2022 NFL Season

Football is back, and Pepsi is proving to fans everywhere that football watching is #BetterWithPepsi with the debut of its latest innovation — the “Pepsi 18 Week Pack,” a tiny home that one lucky fan will have the chance to live in for all 18 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The Pepsi 18 Week Pack takes gamedays to an entirely new level, ensuring everything you need for a marathon day of football is within reach – literally.

“With the new NFL season getting underway, we knew we had to show up for football fans with new ways to innovate around their football watching experience. Tapping into the ‘Tiny Home’ phenomenon – something that is typically a shrine to minimalism – we turned a pack of Pepsi into a truly immersive experience of unapologetic football fandom, tricking it out from the floor to the ceiling with the best possible football watching experience,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. “With the launch of our ‘Pepsi 18 Week Pack,’ we are excited to expand upon the various football viewing innovations we have launched over the years – from the Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV to the Pepsi Turkeytron – as we are always looking for new ways to help fans enjoy their football watching more unapologetically. The ‘Pepsi 18 Week Pack’ is outfitted with turf carpet, field-goal themed décor, a football shaped ottoman to heat and store your favorite eats, a Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV, bleacher seats, and so much more – all right at one lucky fan’s fingertips, beside a season long supply of ice-cold Pepsi Zero Sugar. It truly is unlike anything else.”

Pepsi tapped Super Bowl champion and recent retiree Andrew Whitworth to unveil and tour the prime piece of unapologetic real estate in a new Pepsi digital content spot, immediately available for viewing here. After 16 straight years as a professional offensive lineman, most recently for the LA Rams, this season is Whitworth’s first as an official full-time football watcher, and it’s through his eyes that fans will see the multifunctional Pepsi 18 Week Pack.

“With football season finally back, and it being my first year off the field, I’d love to spend gamedays taking in all the action from the Pepsi 18 Week Pack,” said Andrew Whitworth. “Pepsi made sure the lucky winner will be geared up for the NFL season with a fun atmosphere that I know I’d love coming home to for some non-stop football watching. I might have to put my cleats back on and block the winner from taking the Pepsi 18 Week Pack.”

The Pepsi 18 Week Pack Features

Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV: A curated viewing area with a cutting-edge 55′ 4K LED screen and 16-can built-in refrigerator stocked with ice-cold Pepsi Zero Sugar for fans who don’t want to miss a moment of action. The illusive sound of each whistle blown can be heard from two stadium speakers, making football fanatics feel like they’re right in the end zone.

Spirited Seating: Watch touchdowns and fumbles in the upgraded stadium-style seats atop vibrant green turf.

Snacking Made Easy: Whether it’s condiments, dips, hotdogs, or wings, there’s no shortage of storage in the football-shaped ottoman or “hottoman” that doubles as a food warming tray to keep snacks at their ideal temperature, ready to consume at a moment’s notice, all without leaving your seat.

Concealed, Cozy Lodging: Fans worried about games running into overtime can stay put in the Pepsi 18 Week Pack as it’s equipped with a full-sized Murphy bed with sheets, pillows, throws and more that will keep fans comfortable and warm at night. When not in use, the bed can be pulled up to reveal the stadium-style seating area. In addition, the Pepsi 18 Week Pack features full-sized lockers filled with NFL gear, a washer/dryer and a full bath. See Official Rules for restrictions and electrical/plumbing requirements.

Lofty Goals: Above the main room is a perfect-sized loft with an open layout, featuring an additional TV area to strategize and keep tabs on your fantasy team throughout the season.

How to Score the Pepsi 18 Week Pack

One lucky football watcher can score the Pepsi 18 Week Pack via a sweepstakes on Instacart. To enter for the chance to win, fans must purchase two 12-packs of Pepsi (any flavor) through Instacart– and save their receipt before receiving an automated SMS message to enter the sweeps. Instacart account required. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Instacart is neither a sponsor nor administrator of the sweepstakes. Void Where Prohibited. US res. of 48 cont. US/ DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 9/12/22, 11:59:59pm ET. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way. See Official Rules at (LINK).

