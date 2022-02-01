Pepsi Zero Sugar and Justin Herbert are Saying Bon Voyage to “Rookie” Cruisers In New Fan Give Away

When NFL quarterback Justin Herbert says, “Go!” his team goes long. This year, he’s throwing that end zone fly route to a new round of rookies – first-time cruise-goers. In “Board a Rookie. Return a Pro.,” the star 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year is giving rookie cruisers the chance to win a vacation getaway. Fans can enter to win a trip on Carnival Cruise Line, sure to turn them into a pro passenger of the high seas.

Pepsi is the Official Soft Drink Partner of the NFL and is in its 20th year as the presenting partner of the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year winners know what it’s like to make a strong debut and Herbert is no exception. From his first steps onto that big-league turf to his rise to one of last season’s rising stars, Herbert has proven himself a pro and is looking to help fans do the same in a fun, new way.

“Being a rookie in any setting can be daunting but exhilarating. That’s why it’s great to be working with Pepsi Zero Sugar to share that feeling with fans by encouraging the next Rookie of the Year and rookie cruisers alike to embark on a new adventure,” Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert said.

“There’s an energy, excitement, and curiosity a rookie brings to an experience – something Justin Herbert knows a thing or two about,” said Scott Finlow, CMO, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “We wanted to harness that enthusiasm for this program and allow first-time cruise-goers to experience the thrill of being a rookie for themselves.”

From now through February 28, fans can visit PepsiRookieCruise.com to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win their very first cruise getaway – to sail at their leisure anytime over the next 18 months – on a Carnival Cruise Line ship. While they might board as just a rookie, they’ll return a record-breaking-memory-making pro.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

For More Information:

https://pepsirookiecruise.com/