PepsiCo’s Soulboost Teams Up With Fashion Brand Dannijo

In the ’80s and ’90s, mood rings were all the rage. They were more than just a popular accessory that changed color with your mood – they were a fashion statement that expressed emotion. Soulboost, the sparkling water beverage delivering positive wellness for mind and body, is partnering with DANNIJO, the cult-favorite, colorful jewelry & clothing brand, to bring back this nostalgic trend and give consumers another reason to mood dress.

Introducing the limited-edition Soulboost x DANNIJO Mood Ring – a color changing ring that reads your mood via thermogenic crystals. Utilizing some of the core Soulboost brand colors, the Mood Ring will let you know when you’re feeling relaxed, active, happy, romantic, unsettled and even stressed by changing color based on whatever frequency you’re feeling. For every Mood Ring purchased, 100% of proceeds will be donated to Project Healthy Minds, a non-profit organization dedicated to tackling one of the defining issues of our generation: the growing mental health crisis.

“At Soulboost, we’re all about the good vibes and getting a daily dose of positive energy through our functional sparkling water beverages, whether you need a lift or to ease, “says Laura Gardner, Marketing Senior Director of Soulboost. “We’re thrilled to partner with DANNIJO to create a Mood Ring that gives consumers another fun way to check their vibe.”

“We were so excited to partner with Soulboost on a ‘90s inspired mood ring because the ‘90s have always been our favorite decade for fashion and also, more importantly, because mental health awareness is something we’re really passionate about. Our mom is a mental health counselor and we’re now moms living in the age of social media so the project is a really meaningful one for us,” says Jodie Snyder Morel and Danielle Snyder, Co-Founders of DANNIJO.

Driven by balance, Soulboost is designed with your best self in mind by harnessing powerful ingredients to help give you a boost. Soulboost is available in Lift – for when you want to go from blah to boss – and Ease – for when your roll could use some slowing. So, drink a Soulboost, put on your Mood Ring and spread the good vibes.Starting today, the Soulboost x DANNIJO Mood Ring is available for purchase on DANNIJO.com for $98.

For More Information:

https://www.getsoulboost.com/