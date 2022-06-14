Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Expands National Distribution and Gains Velocity Across Channels

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water – the brand elevating the water industry with 9x purified, domestically sourced, refreshing alkaline water in sustainable packaging – announces explosive distribution gains nationally and in key regional markets. Perfect Hydration is now available at Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, Rite Aid, Extra Mile, Smart & Final, and more. As distribution increases, Perfect Hydration’s sales velocity continues to rise – according to May 2022 52-week IRI Reporting, Perfect Hydration is growing four times faster than the bottled water category as a whole, and 24% faster than the alkaline water category.

Landing at a time when environmental health is of utmost concern to consumers, Perfect Hydration’s expanded distribution makes it easier for shoppers to make more sustainable choices. The brand’s line of 9.5+ pH, supercharged alkaline water is offered exclusively in 100% post-consumer recycled PET-1 (rPET) bottles and infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, giving environmentally conscious shoppers exactly what they’re asking for.

“Our entire team is committed to offering the best water and finding solutions that drive more sustainability within our industry,” says Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Perfect Hydration. “We’re proud to of our rPET-1 and aluminum packaging, which are among the most recyclable materials on the planet. The second piece of the puzzle is making our product available to consumers. Distribution growth is a top priority for us, and we’re thrilled retailers like Kroger, CVS, Rite Aid and Sprouts, plus so many others, are now bringing Perfect Hydration to their shelves.”

In addition to uniquely sustainable packaging and production, Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water has an incredibly refreshing taste and none of the sodium or chlorine used by many other water brands – allowing for better hydration that is always delicious. Every drop is purified through a 9-stage filtration process, supercharged to 9.5+ pH, and enhanced with electrolytes and minerals. Alkaline foods and beverages are known for counteracting the harmful effects of acidity in the diet, and Perfect Hydration has cracked the code on creating a product that can support hydration and a healthier body and mind.

Additional new retailers are United Markets, 7-Eleven, Bolla Markets, Atlantis Markets, Seasons Corner Market, Champlain Farms, Stater Brothers, and more. New distributors include Europa, Vistar, National Convenience Distributors, Grocery Supply Company, Church Point Wholesale, Imperial Trading, Lyons, DB Miller Inc, and Watkins Distributing.

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is elevating the water industry with 9x purified, domestically sourced, refreshing alkaline water available exclusively in recyclable and recycled packaging. Every drop goes through a proprietary filtration and alkalizing process, which results in a unique blend of electrolyte minerals and a 9.5+ pH (for reference, most other bottled waters only have a 7 pH!), without the sodium and chlorine used by most other water brands. Perfect Hydration is committed to providing the finest water in better packages so we can sip crisp, refreshing water without sacrificing the health of our planet.

Perfect Hydration’s commitment to sustainability starts with local sourcing and recycled packaging. All Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is bottled in the U.S., which means less international shipping and a lighter carbon footprint than most other water brands. Every bottle is made using 100% post-consumer recycled PET-1 plastic (rPET), and is 100% recyclable and BPA-Free. Perfect Hydration even offers the only Gallon of premium alkaline water in a 100% recycled plastic vessel. The brand is also one of the first to offer still water in aluminum cans. Unlike tetra packs or cartons, aluminum is infinitely recyclable, which means it can be recycled repeatedly while retaining its properties indefinitely.

