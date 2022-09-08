Pink Cloud Beverages Makes East Coast Debut at New York Fashion Week

Models, celebrities, designers, stylists, and influencers will enjoy the refreshing, tropical flavors of Pink Cloud Beverages at New York Fashion Week, where the hottest Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collections will be unveiled to the world.

Pink Cloud, a Premium Non-Alcoholic Functional Hemp Beverage, will make its East Coast debut with two flavors: Pining for Paradise with Pineapple, Yuzu, and Lime, and Lounge Chair Lilikoi, a blend of Hawaiian Passion Fruit finished with Pink Guava. Pink Cloud will be shared at New York Fashion Week with Front Row VIP guests in their gift bags as a premium non-alcoholic option at the iconic Angel Orensanz powered by Arts Heart Fashion.

“We look forward to transporting New York Fashion Week guests to a tropical state of mind with our delicious, functional beverages as they soak in the latest trends at the most coveted shows in the Fashion Industry. Art Hearts Fashion is dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week. Pink Cloud is honored to be a part of supporting up-and-coming emerging designers and artists,” said Pink Cloud Founder, Sierra Thomas.

At just 20 calories per can, Pink Cloud combines real fruit juices and purees with 30mg Broad-Spectrum Hemp powered by SoRSE, and the Sunshine Vitamin. As models walk the runway this week, Pink Cloud prepares to debut a new haute couture ensemble of its own. Pink Cloud has invested in beautiful digitally printedcans to transition away from shrink sleeve for sustainability purposes and allowing fans to easily recycle once done imbibing.

About Pink Cloud Beverages

Pink Cloud Beverages is based in the Pacific Northwest, headquartered in Oregon. Pink Cloud Beverages was created by a female in sobriety to build an inclusive community where everyone can enjoy a refreshing, delicious Premium Non-Alcoholic Functional Hemp Beverage that nourishes mind and body. Pink Cloud strives to be authentic, breaking down barriers to build strong relationships, with a commitment to protect our planet’s most pressing environmental issues.

About Art Hearts Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion is the leading platform dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week. Our coast-to-coast contemporary events get the most renowned designers and the sharpest up-and-coming emerging designers to the runway in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyondFounded in 2010, AHF has become a driving force for fashion, art, and entertainment. The shows have featured designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, Mr. Triple X, and Michael NGO.

About New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week (NYFW), held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press, and the general public. It is one of four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively known as the “Big 4,” along with those in Paris, London, and Milan. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) created the modern notion of a centralized “New York Fashion Week” in 1993.

