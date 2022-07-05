Pink Cloud Beverages Pledges 1% of All Sales to Environmental Causes

PORTLAND, Ore.— Pink Cloud Beverages joined 1% for the Planet[DP1] , pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment with a strong commitment to protect the oceans and beaches for generations to come. 1% for the Planet was founded to prevent green washing, certify reputable giving and provide accountability.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our partnership, make an impact, and help protect our beaches,” commented Sierra Thomas, Founder of Pink Cloud Beverages. “I grew up visiting the Oregon coast and attended college in Hawaii, so beaches and oceans hold a special placein my heart. It’s a way for me to escape life’s busy schedule and be present. As we all head out to enjoy the coast, wherever we are, now is the time to take action by making mindful choices. To help reduce the impact of plastics in the marine environments around us,my eight-year-old daughter packsher water bottle and re-usable straws, and loves inviting friends for beach clean-ups,” said Thomas.

“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment, and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We’re excited to welcome Pink Cloud Beverages to our global movement,” commented Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

Pink Cloud has partnered with like-minded brands such as MiiR and Slowtide for an eco-minded summer collection. The collection includes Quick-Dry Pocket towels created in collaboration with Jess Loiterton, an Australian aerial photographer, based on Oahu, Hawaii, and Slowtide. The towels are made from 100% post-consumer waste, primarily plastic water bottles, and showcase unique surf shots from a lower angle that makes you feel as though you’re on the same wave. To ensure everyone enjoys a cold beverage while on the water this summer, Pink Cloud launched custom MiiR 12 oz skinny can chillers to do just that! The limited edition eco-minded collection can be found online at pinkcloudbeverages.com.

About Pink Cloud Beverages

Pink Cloud Beverages is based in the Pacific Northwest (HQ in Oregon).Pink Cloud Beverages was created by a female in sobriety to build an inclusive community where everyone has access to a Non-Alcoholic Premium Functional Hemp Beverage that nourishes mind and body. Pink Cloud strives to be authentic, breaking down barriers to build strong relationships, with a commitment to protect our planet’s most pressing environmental issues

Pink Cloud is available in 6-packs, 12-packs and 24-packs online, in select restaurants, bars, music venues, dinner in the field series, and boutique hotels. The eco-minded collection is sold exclusively online at pinkcloudbeverages.com

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

For More Information:

https://pinkcloudbeverages.com/ and https://www.onepercentfortheplanet.org/