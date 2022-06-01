Pink Cloud Launches Two New Non-Alcoholic Functional Hemp Beverages

PORTLAND, Ore.— Just in time for summer, Pink Cloud Beverages has launched two brand new Premium Non-Alcoholic Functional Hemp Beverages – Pining for Paradise and Lounge Chair Lilikoi. Pink Cloud Beverages offer an alternative to alcohol with only 20 calories; a swell of real tropical fruit juice with no concentrates; 30mg Broad-Spectrum hemp powered by SoRSE; a clean, custom sweetener blend of monk fruit and allulose; and a bit of sunshine to transport the consumer to a tropical state of mind.

Pink Cloud was developed by a woman in sobriety who left the fast-paced music and advertising industry on a mission to create an inclusive, non-alcoholic, functional beverage for a growing group of non-drinkers or those who are sober curious. Founder Sierra Thomas wanted to develop a better-for-you beverage for people to enjoy without anxiety or regret – one that nourishes both mind and body.

Pink Cloud stands apart from the competition with its uncompromised ingredients of tropical real fruit juices and purees, light carbonation, functional ingredients, and Broad-Spectrum hemp. “Not all CBD is created equally,” said Thomas as she spent months in search of a better-tasting CBD emulsion that would not sacrifice her fruit-forward flavors with a bitter or hemp-like aftertaste. Pink Cloud satisfies the growing consumer demand for refreshing, lightly carbonated, low- calorie, low-sugar fruit beverages crafted to be enjoyed guilt-free anywhere, anytime.

Pink Cloud currently comes in two flavor profiles. The first, Pining for Paradise, is a juicy, bright combination of pineapple partnered with tart and fragrant yuzu, plus a hint of lime. Lounge Chair Lilikoi features the pleasantly tangy flavor of lilikoi (Hawaiian Passion Fruit) complimented by the soft, smooth and sweet finish of guava. Pink Cloud’s brightly colored ombre cans are meant to sweep consumers away to a tropical vacation through all five senses.

The sober-curious movement gained traction during the pandemic as consumers felt a strong desire to experience a temporary – and sometimes even permanent – break from alcohol. Consumers today are savvier than ever and constantly look for better, healthier options for recreational beverages.

“My mission is to create an inclusive community where everyone has access to a Premium Non-Alcoholic Functional Beverages without sacrificing flavor,” Thomas says. “I want to challenge the status quo, empower people to feel confident choosing a non-alcoholic beverage, no matter the situation. This is why we strategically have chosen to target local chefs, musicians, artists and lifestyle events.”

About Pink Cloud Beverages

Pink Cloud Beverages is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon and was created by a female in sobriety to build an inclusive community where everyone has access to a Non-Alcoholic Premium Functional Hemp Beverage that nourishes mind and body. Pink Cloud strives to be authentic and socially responsible while breaking down barriers to build strong relationships, with a commitment to protect our planet’s most pressing environmental issues. Pink Cloud is available in 12-packs and 24-packs online, in select restaurants, bars, music venues, dinner in the field series, and boutique hotels throughout the Pacific Northwest.

