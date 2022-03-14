Plant-Based Creamer nutpods Brings Zero-Sugar Innovation to the Milk Aisle

BELLEVUE, Wash. – nutpods, the plant-based creamer brand, announced today that it is introducing a new line of zero sugar oatmilks specifically formulated for home espresso drinks. These two products will satisfy consumer desires for an easy to foam and froth oatmilk designed to create barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home, without the high levels of sugar often found in oatmilks. This launch broadens nutpods’ offerings outside of the creamer case and gives consumers more choice of how to create their perfect morning cup.

nutpods will launch Original and Cinnamon Dolce flavored Barista oatmilks in 32 oz. cartons at various natural retailers including Sprouts and Fresh Thyme this month. They will also be available online at Amazon.com and nutpods.com in a 6-pack.

“Our zero-sugar brand has always been about giving the consumer choice in creating their own perfect cup of coffee. From our unsweetened line to our allergen-friendly oat line and our new naturally sweetened creamer line, we have created delicious options for coffee drinkers. More recently, when we saw at-home coffee consumption surge, we realized we needed to create a product specifically for espresso drinks for the at-home barista,” said Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. “I’m thrilled to launch the first zero-sugar Barista oatmilk. It has all of the great qualities of our oat line, without the sugar that is found in other oatmilks, and continues our legacy of rich & creamy zero sugar products for consumers searching for healthier options.”

nutpods’ Barista oatmilk contains zero grams of sugar per 8oz serving and only 70 calories, while the category leading oatmilk contains over 5 grams of sugar and 115 calories. The company’s innovation team achieved this by re-imagining the oat milk production process and arresting the creation of naturally occurring sugars. Instead, nutpods chose natural sweeteners to lightly sweeten the new products, the same as used in their zero-sugar sweetened creamers that launched last May. After just nine months on the market, those products now account for 15% of nutpods’ refrigerated offerings at Whole Foods Market with just two SKUs (source: WFM latest 4 weeks ending 1/23/22). nutpods will also have the only Cinnamon flavored barista product on the market.

“People absolutely fell in love with the oat cinnamon swirl creamer we introduced in 2021, so we knew Cinnamon had to be a part of this launch,” says CMO Patrick Coyle. “We’re also offering an Original for that classic latte or frothy cappuccino. Creamers have always been our focus, but we noticed over the past 2 years that the home coffee occasion expanded to include coffee-shop style espresso drinks where the attributes of creamers, primarly creaminess, flavor and reduced coffee bitterness, don’t perform as well. But most milks aren’t optimized for coffee: they don’t froth consistently, they can burn if overheated and they have lots naturally occurring sugars. We saw a space in that category where our creamers currently shine: a zero sugar naturally sweetened plant-based offering giving consumers frothability and flavor choice without the sugar.”

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero sugar coffee creamers and barista milks to the marketplace. Introduced in 2015, nutpods has grown rapidly due to it’s broad market appeal and is among the fastest growing plant based brands in the country. nutpods was named Amazon Small Business of the Year as well as debuting on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies, placing #2 in Food and Beverage. nutpods is sold in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

