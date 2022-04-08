PLAY MODE Beverage Company Launches in All Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill Stores Across the US

Sacramento, Calif.–PLAY MODE Beverage Company continues its rapid growth across the U.S., by launching into all Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill stores. Michael Baeta, the founder and owner of PLAY MODE Beverage Company, continues to innovate and expand the brand across the United States.

PLAY MODE captures loyal consumers fixated on wellness needs and social benefits from their beverages. “Today’s consumer wants the best of both worlds. A healthy alternative to sodas, sports drinks, and energy drinks, but also a drink that provides benefits for an active social lifestyle.” States Baeta

“Hydrate While You Celebrate” is PLAY MODE’S catchy trademark slogan that is valuable for both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage world, showcasing PLAY MODE’S innovation to bridge the gap between wellness needs and social endurance demands.

PLAY MODE is an all-natural pharmaceutical-grade beverage that delivers fast results for severe dehydration. Higher levels, lower sugar, faster results. Delicious flavors without a medicinal taste with the composition to balance the body during severe diuretic activities.

PLAY MODE positions itself as the next step in the evolution of hydration and wellness. “If you’re going for a walk around the block, a bottle of water is fine, but If you’re flying on a plane, snow skiing at high altitudes, partying in Vegas, enjoying CBD, or tailgating with your friends at an event, the best option today is PLAY MODE. Water isn’t enough,” explains Baeta.

“Water alone doesn’t provide the body with what it needs during severe diuretic activities. The body must replenish lost body fluid immediately to stay balanced, alert, and active. We’ve all been there before and experienced severe dehydration. A bottle of water is nice, but it’s not an immediate cure. PLAY MODE eliminates the delay in replenishment and also eliminates 20 trips to the bathroom throughout the day and night,” states Baeta.

New packaging showcases all natural benefits like higher levels of zinc, vitamin C, super antioxidants, sea salt, potassium, magnesium, only 5 grams of good for you sugars, and no caffeine, for the health conscious consumer; as well as a fill line on the side of the bottle for the mixing convenience of the active socialite. “Similar to the big energy drink and the big soda companies, we use the same language of bright colors, large bold font types, and entertaining marketing to speak directly to the youth culture. The difference is, we offer a healthy lifestyle option that’s fun and sustainable throughout the day and night,” states Baeta. PLAY MODE’S combination of sustaining a healthy lifestyle and fulfilling an active social life, serves well in a market seeking healthier options.

PLAY MODE Beverage Company released three new delicious flavors in a six-pack option. POWER PUNCH, a thirst-quenching nostalgic flavor of fruit punch without the extra sugar, PLAY FROSÉ, a delicious light blend of the popular pink champagne and Rosé, and a new twist on the classic BERRY BLITZER flavor, combining grape and cranberry attributes.

PLAY MODE started by entering wine & spirits giant Southern Glazer’s for Nevada, offering alternative to Fiji Water and Red Bull in Las Vegas, where water is not enough, and energy drink options are full of sugar and caffeine. PLAY MODE now has a new distribution deal with UNFI, which has picked up distribution duties in the West Coast, Mid-West, and East Coast for grocery, offering PLAY MODE in an attractive 20-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.99 a unit, where Pedialyte is sold for infants at $6.00-$7.00 a bottle. PLAY MODE is formulated for adults while being safe for children.

For More Information:

https://www.hydraterecovery.com/