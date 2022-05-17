Pro-Surfer Koa Smith Partners with Essential Elements to Encourage People to ‘Get Hy’

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Essential Elements (Ee) – the premium, science-backed sports nutrition brand – has partnered with pro-surfer Koa Smith to help athletes and health-conscious consumers ‘Get Hy’. Staying hydrated is Koa’s top priority while he’s catching waves, Essential Elements hydration sticks help him replenish his electrolytes, provide a boost to his immune system and give him the energy to glide into some of the biggest breaks in the world.

“While traveling all around the world I need some consistency when it comes to staying healthy and hydrated,” said Koa Smith. “Essential Elements provides me with just that and I am thrilled to help represent a brand that truly adds to my personal and professional life. It gets me “hy” and keeps me “hy” all day long.”

Specially made for top performers, Essential Elements hydration sticks are the perfect way to recharge with 1500 mg of apple cider vinegar and a daily dose of Vitamin C. Improving digestion, boosting the immune system and replenishing essential nutrients are a few ways these electrolyte-packed sticks help professionals like Koa shine at their passion. Whether you are shredding waves or tackling outdoor adventures, Essential Elements provides the extra edge to excel in any field.

“We are thrilled to partner with Koa as one who embodies the Essential Elements brand, brings the fun, freedom and athleticism that we provide to consumers with our product lines,” said Al Goldman, Creative Brand Manager of Ee. “Staying hydrated is the key to staying on top of your game in any aspect throughout life, especially for an athlete of Koa’s stature and we couldn’t be happier to provide him that extra boost.”

Essentials Elements is launching their ‘Get Hy’ campaign to promote the importance of staying hydrated and Koa will help convey the significance of this initiative. Available in three flavors: Watermelon-Cucumber, Yuzu-Lime, and Blue Raspberry Lemonade Essential Element’s hydration packets are perfect for wellness-lovers to replenish electrolytes and stay hydrated and recharged all day long.

Essential Elements provides a variety of products and supplements that support heart, immune, hair, skin, hair, and cognitive health.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS NUTRITION

Essential Elements specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential Elements delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allows them to consistently produce quality products you can trust.

https://essentialelementsnutrition.com/