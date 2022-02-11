ProSupps Launches HYDE Energy Drink

FRISCO, Texas – ProSupps, an omni-channel leading sports nutrition brand, announced the release of its highly anticipated HYDE Energy carbonated energy drink. The offering is a strong expansion for the already successful HYDE Franchise and lends itself to a category experiencing nearly double-digit growth.

The HYDE Franchise has been a leader in performance energy for 10 years and is looking to re-define on-the-go energy with its next generation of drinks. HYDE Energy combines cutting edge Nootropics and 300mg of energy ingredients to deliver mental resilience and intense adrenaline. Exciting flavors such as Gamma Ray Grape, Blue Reactor and Lemon Voltage Lime, are set for release in artfully crafted packaging that is sure to disrupt the category.

“With hundreds of millions of HYDE servings sold worldwide over the last decade, ProSupps is qualified to lead the movement of intense energy and performance,” said Priscila Prunella, ProSupps VP of Marketing. “HYDE Energy is a natural progression for the HYDE Franchise and continues to meet consumers at a place where they expect more out of their supplements. Aligning with our consumer feedback, 82% said they wanted to see a HYDE carbonated beverage in the cooler.”

HYDE Energy will be available in coolers and on shelves in April 2022.

About ProSupps

At ProSupps®, we strive to create performance products of superior quality, for those who take their training seriously and push their body to the limit. Why do we do this, because like you, we’re writing our own stores… and when you do that, anything is possible!

For more information, contact customerservice@prosupps.com.

For More Information:

https://www.prosupps.com/blogs/articles/hyde-energy-re-energized