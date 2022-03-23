Proud Source Water Announces Release of Sleek, Sustainable 12 oz. Can Packaging

Boise, Idaho – Proud Source Water, making a positive impact through a fundamentally different approach to water: caring for our planet, our communities and our health all at the same time, today announced the release of 12 ounce can packaging for its still and sparkling water products. Available on March 28, 2022, the 12-ounce sleek packaging will be available in 8-packs and 24-packs.

“As consumers continue to seek convenience and smaller food and beverage packages, all the while remaining conscientious of environmental effects of making these purchases, we felt the time was right for us to expand into additional package configurations to address additional water consumption occasions,” said CJ Pennington, President of Proud Source Water. “Following in the footsteps of our current packaging, we worked hard to source materials that could not only BE recycled after consumption but contain recycled content as well. We achieved this in finding a vendor that could provide rolled can sheets comprised of approximately 73% recycled content, so coupled with our actions of bottling our domestic spring water directly at the source with no additives, we are excited to launch this environmentally friendly product.”

The 8-packs of still and sparkling water will have an MSRP of $6.49. These products join Proud Source Water’s existing portfolio of products, including 12, 16 and 25.3 ounce bottles (still water), and 16 and 25 ounce bottles (sparkling).

About Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water is Water Done Different™, making a positive impact through a fundamentally different approach to water: caring for our planet, our communities and our health all at the same time. A certified B-corporation, Proud Source sources from domestic springs in the Rocky Mountains of Idaho and the Apalachicola Forest of Florida and bottles in infinitely recyclable aluminum. It is naturally alkaline with minerals and electrolytes producing a pH of 8.1+/- without any additives. The water is sustainably produced and bottled directly at the source, leveraging energy efficient methods to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. Based in Boise, Idaho, Proud Source is available in Still and Sparkling varieties, with nationwide distribution at retailers, food service establishments, hotels, stadiums, corporate campuses, and online retailers.

