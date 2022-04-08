Q Mixers Launches Q Bloody Mary Mix and Q Margarita Mix

After a year of flavor innovation and development, Q Mixers has launched two new premium non-carbonated cocktail mixers. As spectacular as the brand’s leading carbonated cocktail mixers, these new additions were also crafted with less sugar, real ingredients (for those bold flavors Q Mixers is known for) and free of any artificial ingredients or preservatives.

The 2 New Q Spectacular Mixers Include:

Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix, made with vine ripened tomatoes and 7 herbs and spices. It’s bold, savory, and has the perfect amount of spicy kick.

Q Spectacular Margarita Mix, made with lime juice and agave, it’s tart and refreshing – not syrupy sweet. Makes it easy to make a great margarita – just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Both new, non-carbonated mixers are rolling out nationwide. The 4-packs of 7.5 oz single serve cans ($5.99 SRP) are available now at Kroger, Albertsons, CVS, and Amazon. According to Q Mixers Founder, Jordan, the 4-pack of cans is a real breakthrough as they enable anyone to easily make a terrific cocktail “without needing to open a big bottle of mix that inevitably would end up as a “dead soldier” in the back of their refrigerator.” For larger gatherings, the brand has you covered with their 32 oz glass bottles ($5.99 SRP). The non-carbonated mixers are also proudly poured at better restaurants/bars that don’t want/have enough staff to make their own mixes, including Tavern on Rush in Chicago, Blue Martini in Naples, and the Washington Hilton in Washington DC.

The pandemic gave Jordan lots of time at home in his kitchen to experiment, drink… and think. He quickly realized that while the carbonated mixer segment of the category had premiumized, led by the efforts of Q Mixers and Fever-Tree (both of which outsold Schweppes and Canada Dry in the mixer sets of American grocery stores nationwide during 2021 holidays), the non-carbonated mixer segment had not yet experienced the same premiumization.

For instance, in the last 12 weeks (as of March 7th, 2022), premium carbonated mixers made up 35% of all carbonated mixer sales, but premium non-carbonated mixers only made up 14% of total non-carbonated mixer sales. (Source: SPINS). That led to Jordan’s light bulb moment. It was time to offer a premium alternative to the watery, high-fructose and sodium benzoate-filled Bloody Mary and Margarita mixes that were currently available at mainstream stores- and Q Mixers was just the brand to deliver.

As a direct result of the brand’s new category launch, Q Mixers expects the non-carbonated mixer segment to premiumize and grow in a similar fashion as to what they experienced in the carbonated mixer segment over the past 5 years. This represents >$100,000,000 opportunity for the non-carbonated mixer segment (across retail, bars and restaurants), a ~30% increase in category size… without one more unit being sold!

For More Information:

https://qmixers.com/