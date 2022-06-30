Rancho La Gloria Launches Ranch Water

LAS VEGAS— Rancho La Gloria, one of the largest wine-based cocktail brands in the U.S., today announced the addition of Ranch Water to its award-winning lineup of agave-based ready-to-drink alcohol beverages. Formerly launched under the Texas Ranch Water Co. label, the agave-brewed seltzer has officially transitioned to the Rancho La Gloria portfolio, just in time for summer.

Released in 2020 as a ready-to-drink ode to the signature Texas-style cocktail, Texas Ranch Water Co. became one of the fastest growing agave-based hard seltzer brands. While the cocktail has been a staple drink of choice for Texans for years, only recently did it see an uptick in popularity nationwide. Brewed with 100% Blue Weber Agave, ranch water is a natural fit in Rancho La Gloria’s robust agave-centric portfolio. With an updated look, unique flavors and the same delicious taste, Ranch Water offers Rancho La Gloria a new vertical for growth as the hard seltzer boom continues.

The addition of the Ranch Water products to Rancho La Gloria’s portfolio follows the April announcement of a collaboration with platinum hip-hop recording artist, Mike, as the official partner of his “The Not My First Rodeo Tour,” bringing the revamped beverage to his 18 remaining shows in the United States and Canada throughout the summer. Stemming from the early success of the touring partnership, Rancho La Gloria set their sights on joining forces with its Ranch Water products.

“With the recent growth in popularity of ranch water in the marketplace, we’re thrilled for Rancho La Gloria to now have its own line,” said Russell Stanley, COO of Patco Brands. “Adding another agave-based offering to our Rancho La Gloria lineup further bolsters our presence as leaders in the agave-based beverage category and we are thrilled to offer adult shoppers a refreshing, better-for-you option that is low in calories, sugar and easy to drink.”

Featuring a similar taste profile as the original Texas-based ranch water cocktail, the canned variety under Rancho La Gloria comes in at 5% ABV, with only 100 calories and two grams of carbs per serving. In addition to the four core flavors– Grapefruit, Lime, Tangerine and Watermelon– Rancho La Gloria is introducing two seasonal flavors for a limited time. Pickle Back and Spicy Mango are now available in select markets and can be found on shelves through August 2022.

Rolling out nationwide for a suggested retail price of $19.99/$18.99 per 12 packs of 12oz cans, Rancho La Gloria Ranch Water can be found at major retailers including, Target, Publix, Circle K, Kroger, Ralphs, Harris Teeter and more in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and more.

About Rancho La Gloria

Launched in 2010, Rancho La Gloria offers an array of agave-based, premium canned, bottled and frozen cocktails. All Rancho La Gloria products are made with 100% Agave, real lime juice and premium ingredients, and adds a subtle twist to the classic recipe with natural flavors. Paying homage to the iconic margarita cocktail enjoyed around the world, Rancho La Gloria serves up a variety of twists on its classic original including modern takes on the Peach and Watermelon Margarita. A growing go-to and beloved favorite amongst margarita enthusiasts and ready to drink fans, Rancho La Gloria is one of the top performing RTD brands in focus markets around the US.

About MPL Brands NV, Inc.

MPL Brands NV, Inc. d/b/a Patco Brands is a privately held import, distribution, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, hard seltzers and other ready-to-drink offerings, the MPL mission is innovation, quality and consistency.

For More Information:

rancholagloria.com