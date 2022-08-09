Red Bull Celebrates The Return of Red Bull BC One World Final to New York City With Limited Edition Can

Red Bull is celebrating the return of the Red Bull BC One World Final to the United States with the release of a limited-edition can, available nationwide at participating 7-Eleven locations while supplies last.

Red Bull BC One is the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world. Celebrating and honoring two of the elite Red Bull BC One All Stars, B-Girl Logistx and B-Boy Victor, the limited-edition can comes at a pivotal moment in breaking history, with the upcoming 50thanniversary of Hip-Hop in 2023 and the highly anticipated debut of breaking on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Games.

This year’s Red Bull BC World Final returns to the United States for the first time since 2009. On November 12, 2022, the World Final will take place in the birthplace of breaking and hip hop: New York City. Every year, thousands of breakers from around the globe compete for a chance to represent their country at the Red Bull BC One World Final where the top 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls will earn the right to enter an all-out battle with only being crowned the champion.To attend or find out more information on local Red Bull BC One events, check out the Red Bull BC One website.

Fans will have a chance to enter the world of break culture and win a one-of-a-kind VIP experience at the Red Bull BC One World Final this November by competing in the Red Bull BC One Game. Fans will put their judging skills to the test with seven questions. For each question, they will watch two pieces of iconic breaking clips from Red Bull dancers and guess who won each battle. Accumulating points for each correct answer, the player with the most points at the competition’s closing will win a Red Bull experience in New York City for the Red Bull BC One World Final. The Red Bull BC One Game closes on September 30, 2022, at 11:59pm PST.

