Rhythm Launches New Beverage For Relaxation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Rhythm Relax, the newest beverage by Rhythm Sparkling Hemp Beverages, was crafted to turn every day into a tranquil spa day. The functional wellness beverage brand is targeting a primary CBD use case, relaxation, in this new variety that delivers calm vibes to quiet the anxious mind.

Similar to the cucumber water found in the lobby of luxury resorts and spas, Rhythm Relax pairs cool, mild cucumber flavors with a hint of juicy melon to refresh and revitalize the taste buds. The Cucumber Honeydew flavors are matched with 25mg of broad spectrum hemp extract and 100mg of L-Theanine, the amino acid found primarily in green tea that promotes relaxation without causing drowsiness. Research shows that L-Theanine can assist in reducing acute stress and anxiety in people experiencing stressful situations.

“Considering everything that’s happened this year, everyone deserves a spa day to unwind. Rhythm Relax brings those blissful moments of serenity within reach on a daily basis, with no reservation required.” said Ian Monat, CEO & Co-Founder of Rhythm.

The people of Arizona will have more opportunities than ever to find their Rhythm, now that Rhythm has partnered with Shoreline Supply Co. to distribute their full lineup of hemp beverages in Shoreline’s network of coffee shop and restaurant retail partners across the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

“We are so excited to partner with Rhythm, and have the ability to provide our current and future Arizona clients with such a superior product,” said Mark Butler, Arizona Regional Manager at Shoreline.

Consumers can purchase Rhythm Relax 12oz cans in a six-pack for $29.99, and a 12-pack for $59.98 at drinkrhythm.com. Rhythm Relax is also available for wholesale purchases nationwide.

About Rhythm Sparkling Hemp Beverages

Rhythm is a functional wellness brand that develops and sells the best-tasting, ready-to-drink beverages infused with adaptogens, superfoods, botanicals and U.S. grown, third-party tested, hemp. Rhythm beverages use a fast-acting nanoemulsion formula developed by Vertosa and are crafted with natural ingredients to be vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, keto-friendly, low calorie, sugar-free, and packaged in post-recycled & sustainable materials.

Rhythm launched in August 2020 selling its drinks direct-to-consumer online and has quickly expanded into over 300 retail points of distribution across 20 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Rhythm was founded by a sommelier musician who discovered the benefits of CBD through using it when playing live music.

For More Information:

http://drinkrhythm.com