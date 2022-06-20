Rhythm Partners with Tufo’s Wholesale Foods to Expand its Tri-State Distribution

Rhythm Sparkling Hemp Beverages, a functional wellness beverage brand, is expanding its Northeast retail account base by partnering with Bronx-based food and beverage distributor, Tufo’s Wholesale Foods.

Tufo Foods is a family-owned, complete food service distributor that’s served the New York Metro area since 1929. Tufo’s distributes over 3,000 food products directly from manufacturers across the country to supply to the finest restaurants, bagel shops, country clubs, delis, and bakeries.

“As seasoned professionals in food distribution, we’ve seen many trends come and go, but we believe CBD is not a fad and is here to stay. Rhythm’s beverages are truly unique and delicious, and we’re thrilled to add them to our portfolio,” said Steve Rapillo, President of Tufo Foods.

Rhythm’s relationship with Tufo Foods represents a new era of growth for the brand, as it will be the only hemp-infused beverage carried by Tufo’s alongside popular mainstream beverage brands like Gatorade, Tropicana, Vitamin Water and Ocean Spray. The Tri-State area has been a key market for Rhythm since its launch and the partnership with Tufo’s will now allow Rhythm to scale growth while leveraging its existing presence in the market.

“Tufo’s account base sits squarely in the trade channels that we sell Rhythm into today. I foresee they will not only help us double down on Rhythm’s early success in the Tri-State area, but help us serve our existing retailers more efficiently.” said Neil Aberman, Rhythm’s VP of Sales, Independent Markets.

In tandem with this distribution partnership, Rhythm also announces that it has formed a strategic partnership with multi-location co-packer, Wildpack Beverage Inc. As a one-stop-shop for beverage brands seeking quality production, Wildpack’s end-to-end offering includes can packaging, decorating, and filling. This year alone, Wildpack has sold, decorated, and filled tens of millions of cans in their six facilities across the United States, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Maryland and Nevada.

“Aligning with a larger co-packer like Wildpack positions Rhythm nicely for its next growth stage, in which we’ll be expanding both our West Coast and East Coast distribution footprints. Wildpack’s size, focus on quality, and CBD beverage experience made them a great fit for us.” said Ian Monat, CEO & Founder of Rhythm Sparkling Hemp Beverages.

