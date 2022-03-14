rhythm Sparkling Hemp Beverages Announces Rebrand and Enhanced Product Formulations

rhythm, the functional wellness beverage brand formerly known as Rhythm CBD Seltzers, has just announced a fresh new look. rhythm’s evolution of its sparkling hemp-infused beverages feature changes both inside and outside of the can.

The liquid itself has undergone a dramatic transformation, now boasting 25 milligrams of nano-emulsified, broad-spectrum hemp extract per 12 oz. aluminum sleek can, representing a 66% increase from the 15 milligrams in the previous formulas.

Three of rhythm’s formulas have also been renamed to better reflect the unique functions of each beverage. rhythm Awake, a caffeinated beverage that can be used for a jolt of energy at any time of day, is now rhythm Energy. The newest product to hit the shelves, rhythm Sport, an electrolyte and B-vitamin-powered beverage, is now rhythm Hydrate.

Lastly, rhythm Dream, now called rhythm Sleep, now contains 3 milligrams of CBN isolate, replacing the melatonin found in the previous formula. The reformulations were developed using emulsions from rhythm’s advanced infusion technology partner, Vertosa. Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. They work with brands like rhythm to help bring cannabis products to consumers that will benefit their health and wellness on a daily basis.

“We are incredibly excited to feature a minor cannabinoid in one of our beverages. CBN, sometimes known as the ‘sleepy cannabinoid’, has been requested by many of our customers and buyers,” said rhythm CEO and Co-Founder Ian Monat. “We are happy to swap out the melatonin for it as it increases our use of natural, hemp-derived ingredients, which we consider core to our brand identity.”

The rhythm labels have undergone a transformation with increased shelf velocity in mind. Immediately, you’ll notice brighter colors, a vastly larger logo, and a focus on the function of the beverage. Rhythm partnered with Voicebox Creative, a San Francisco Bay Area branding and packaging design agency, to refresh the identity and packaging system, creating a more iconic and memorable presentation for the brand.

“Our goal was to shift the primary focus of the packaging system away from flavor and position the brand as a functional hemp beverage that clearly aligns with a range of consumer need states,” said Voicebox Associate Creative Director, Sean Baca.

rhythm has also dropped its retail MSRP by 17%, from $5.99 to $4.99 per 12 oz. can. “Our aim was to bring a dramatically increased value proposition to our customers: delicious formulations delivering more hemp, more active ingredients, and enhanced packaging, all at a lower cost,” said rhythm CFO and Co-Founder, Martín Guerrero.

The newly branded rhythm beverages are available now to ship direct to consumer to the lower 48 states. Rhythm is also accepting new wholesale distribution partner inquiries in its effort to grow share in its key markets of California, Arizona, and New York.

rhythm beverages are crafted with natural ingredients to be vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, keto-friendly, low calorie, sugar-free, and packaged in post-recycled & sustainable materials. To place an order or to inquire about wholesale opportunities, please visit drinkrhythm.com. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Kim Ring at 314-495-4589 or kim@ringrelations.com.

