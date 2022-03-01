Right On Brands Launches ENDO Brands Line

Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THCO and Delta-9 (below the federal limit) and the all-new 50 State Legal, HHC in vapes gummies and tinctures and a HHC drink, coming soon.

We are so excited about our two locations, Austin and Laredo and how our products are being accepted. The Rowlett company store has exceeded all expectations. Our prediction of exceeding one million in sales our first full year will be a reality We anticipate more store openings soon and will keep all informed. When in the Rowlett area please stop by the store, I would love to meet all of you.

About ENDO Brands

ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ All share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products.

For More Information:

https://endobrands.com/