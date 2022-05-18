ROAR Organic Launches Nationwide in Whole Foods Market Stores

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ROAR Organic, a line of delicious hydration beverages offering a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and electrolytes for Complete Hydration that replenishes, announced that all four of its core SKUs – Mango Clementine, Cucumber Watermelon, Georgia Peach and Blueberry Acai – will now be sold at the majority of Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

ROAR Organic prides itself on being a support system on the journey towards greater wellness. With nourishing electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants in each sip, ROAR Organic promises organic, refreshing hydration with three grams of sugar or less and only 20 calories per bottle. This latest announcement comes on the heels of immense success from ROAR’s recent rebrand and reformulation in 2021; the move was made following internal market research showing that ROAR consumers are actively seeking vitamins and antioxidants at a higher level than electrolytes alone. Now, ROAR Organic is excited to offer its deliciously hydrating, multifaceted beverages to consumers nationally as the demand for functional beverages continues to rise.

“Current market trends show that shoppers are looking for more out of their beverages. They don’t just want drinks that taste great; they also want multi-functional beverages that provide a multitude of added benefits,” said Wendy Derbak, Director of Marketing at ROAR® Organic. “We’re thrilled to expand the availability of our refreshing and delicious vitamin-enhanced products to Whole Foods Market shoppers across the country, especially beyond the markets we currently reside in. Most importantly, we’re excited to continue on ROAR Organic’s future-forward mission to defy expectations and deliver Complete Hydration that helps replenish our bodies.”

All ROAR Organic beverages are USDA Certified Organic, which means they’re non-GMO and made without preservatives, flavors, colors and pesticides prohibited by National Organic Standards. Additionally, all ROAR products are vegan and keto-friendly. Additional information includes:

Mango Clementine – Combines the rich, ripe taste of fresh mango with sunny, citrusy notes of clementine for a smooth and tangy sip.

Cucumber Watermelon – This organic drink doesn’t only taste crisp and refreshing; it’s complete with electrolytes, B vitamins and antioxidants formulated to help you reach new heights and stay as cool as a cucumber while you’re on the go.

Georgia Peach – Evokes the ripe, juicy taste of a peach with a rich, velvety taste and a delicate sweetness.

Blueberry Acai – Blends the mildly sweet taste of ripe blueberries with tart acai for a smooth sip with a light berry flavor.

About ROAR Organic

ROAR Organic beverages deliver Complete Hydration with replenishing electrolytes packed into every bottle. In addition to hydration, ROAR Organic also provides 100% of your daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12 and is an excellent source of antioxidants from vitamins A, C and E. With only 20 calories and 3g of sugar or less per serving, ROAR Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR is also non-GMO, keto friendly, and vegan. Untwist a cap and experience #CompleteHydration with ROAR!

In addition to Whole Foods Markets, ROAR Organic is available in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Safeway/Albertsons and more.

For More Information:

https://roarorganic.com/