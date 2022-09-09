Rogue Energy Announces RTD Cans

Rogue Energy, the popular gaming drink brand, has officially announced they are launching a ready to drink, canned energy drink line.

The video Rogue Energy used to announce the release of their canned product line indicates cans will be “coming soon” and a release date and further details surrounding the highly-anticipated product will come at a later date.

“From the moment [Chris Turzinski] and I started Rogue, we always dreamt of cans becoming a reality. We knew if we worked hard, built the best community on the planet, and put out great products, this day would come. It is our immense honor to tell you all that CANS ARE COMING,” says Zac Dudzik, Co-Founder and CEO at Rogue Energy in a quote tweet to his Twitter audience.

Rogue Energy cans will add to Rogue’s ever-growing product line. The company has seen incredible growth in the online content creation and gaming space with massive partnership signings, the likes of NFL player Kurt Benkert, and successful co-branded products with famous Twitch streamers like MOMO. The addition of this ready-to-drink line opens Rogue Energy up to expansion into brick and mortar retail stores and continued growth for the popular drink startup.

About Rogue Energy

Rogue Energy is an industry leader in the expanding gaming drink market. Founded in 2017, they have focused on creating the industry’s most effective gaming drinks for gamers, eSports athletes, live streamers, and content creators.

Rogue Energy partners with popular gamers and streamers on Twitch.tv, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming to keep them energized and focused during their high intensity gaming sessions.

