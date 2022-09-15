RYSE Up Sports Nutrition Expands Retail Presence

RYSE Up Sports Nutrition, a leading-edge nutritional supplement company, has announced that it has expanded its retail presence into Walmart store locations nation-wide as well as on Walmart.com. RYSE’s mission from its inception has been to provide customers with premium quality nutritional supplements to improve their health and active lifestyle. With seven of their products now available in Walmart, RYSE Up Sports Nutrition is now easily accessible to nearly every region of the United States, giving consumers access to trust-worthy, premium nutritional supplements in their own community.

“We are thrilled to be launching in Walmart to reach even more consumers and provide them with high quality supplements,” said Nic Stella, CEO and Founder of RYSE Up Sports Nutrition.

“We know Walmart shoppers will love our product options and we’re excited to help support their health and fitness pursuits. Our offerings support a healthy body composition and improved athletic performance for any fitness level. We truly look forward to helping even more shoppers make smart nutrition choices with products and flavors that make staying healthy enjoyable.”

The New RYSE Up Sports Nutrition products in Walmart are high-quality staples for any active lifestyle enthusiast and come in a wide array of flavors, boasting co-branded flavors with iconic household favorites such as Kool-Aid, Sunny-D, Jet-Puffed Marshmallows, and Ring Pop.

The following Products can now be found in Walmart locations nation-wide:

RYSE Element Pre-Workout SunnyD

RYSE Element Pre-Workout Ring Pop

RYSE Element BCAA Focus Kool-Aid

RYSE Element BCAA Focus SunnyD

RYSE Loaded Protein Jet-Puffed Marshmallow

RYSE Loaded Protein Moon Pie

RYSE Pump Cap Max

In addition to these multi-serve products, RYSE Fuel Energy Drinks (rysefuel.com) can be found

in select Walmart locations and on Walmart.com.

For More Information:

https://rysesupps.com/