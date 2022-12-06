Sans by Taejin Beverage Available at Bubble

Sans by Taejin Beverage, the first Asian-inspired alcohol-alternative functional beverage created by Kevin “Taejin” Kreider from Netflix hit series, Bling Empire will launch at Bubble, a curated online marketplace that brings together the best clean foods from across the US.

“Since our launch a couple months ago, I have been amazed at the response from fans and consumers across the country. Our sales growth as well as demographic reach have been beyond our expectations, thanks to the tireless effort of the team,” Kevin stated. “As we grow, we are very selective of our partners and sales channels to ensure that they represent our core values and mission,” Kevin continued. “I’m proud to announce our launch at Bubble, a nation-wide shipping online marketplace that is on a mission to redefine the food system for sustainability and supply chain transparency. I am impressed by their high standards for clean ingredients and advocacy for social impact driven businesses. It is a perfect venue to represent our story and our brand.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sans to Bubble. Despite the demand for Non-Alc surging in the beverage category, we haven’t seen many clean-label, quality products come down the pipeline. Sans, however, has passed our extremely high bar for taste and ingredient standards. We are proud to host Sans on the Bubble platform for nationwide shipping, and are excited to contribute to their growth journey in becoming the next big player in non-alc” notes Jessica Young, founder and CEO of Bubble.

Grab your Sans now on Bubble’s website.

About Sans

Sans by Taejin Beverage is the first Asian-inspired and owned alcohol-alternative functional beverage, advocating a healthy lifestyle of sobriety and connectivity. Created by Kevin “Taejin” Kreider from the Netflix hit series Bling Empire, Sans represents Kevin’s personal values of strength, health, the confidence to live without. Each flavor is an essence of an Asian culture, celebrated by its unique taste, infused with adaptogens and at only 10 calories. Be a part of the buzz without the booze.

Drink Sans. Do You. Start the Conversation.

About Bubble

Bubble is an e-commerce marketplace built for vetted natural food brands to ship directly to consumers across the USA. The “Etsy of Health Food,” now has 800+ clean label food brands hosted on the platform, and is run by founder & CEO Jessica Young and CTO Savraj Singh, two former Daily Harvest colleagues.

For More Information:

https://www.doyousans.com/